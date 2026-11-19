Liverpool and Manchester United will renew one of English football's fiercest rivalries at Anfield on Sunday, but rarely have the two clubs approached this fixture from such contrasting positions.

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola, while United arrive in the relegation zone following a disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign that cost Michael Carrick his job.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment has offered supporters renewed hope, although the Argentine could hardly have been handed a more demanding introduction. His first match in charge will be against the club United have historically regarded as their greatest rivals.

The circumstances are extraordinary. United have collected just eight points from their opening 10 league matches, winning only once, and are already 10 points behind Sunday's opponents.

Yet the gulf in the table has done little to diminish the significance of the occasion.

For Liverpool and United supporters, this fixture has never depended entirely on league positions. Its importance comes from generations of competition for domestic supremacy, the history of two neighbouring cities and the enduring desire to establish which club holds the greater place in English football.

A century of rivalry, 20 league titles each and a battle for English supremacy

Debates about England's greatest football rivalry inevitably produce different answers.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur share one of the country's most intense local rivalries. Newcastle United and Sunderland have a derby rooted deeply in regional identity, while Manchester City and United have spent recent decades competing for the same major honours.

The historic tensions between Leeds United and Manchester United, or between Liverpool and Everton, are equally significant to the supporters involved.

Liverpool against United, however, occupies a distinctive position because it combines the prestige of two of England's most successful clubs with a rivalry between cities that predates professional football.

Liverpool developed into one of Britain's principal ports, while Manchester became an industrial powerhouse during the 19th century.

The opening of the Manchester Ship Canal in 1894 allowed goods to reach Manchester without passing through Liverpool's docks, becoming an enduring symbol of the economic competition between the two cities.

Football subsequently provided another arena for that rivalry.

Liverpool dominated English football during the 1970s and 1980s, winning league championships and European Cups while United struggled to match their domestic consistency.

The balance shifted dramatically under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United won 13 Premier League titles between 1993 and 2013, overtaking Liverpool's longstanding record of 18 English league championships in the process.

Ferguson's ambition to surpass Liverpool helped define United's most successful era, with the two clubs competing for supremacy even when they were not direct rivals for the title in a particular season.

Liverpool eventually ended their 30-year wait for a league championship under Jurgen Klopp in 2020 and drew level with United on 20 English top-flight titles by winning another in 2025.

That shared record has reinforced a rivalry measured across decades rather than individual seasons.

The head-to-head figures also demonstrate how closely contested the fixture has been historically.

Across 218 competitive meetings, United have recorded 85 victories to Liverpool's 72, with another 61 matches ending level.

However, those overall figures tell only part of the story.

Liverpool's extraordinary 7-0 victory at Anfield in March 2023 remains the largest winning margin in the fixture's history, while United demonstrated their ability to upset their rivals with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in May this year.

Results of that magnitude become part of the clubs' collective memories, ensuring that each new encounter carries the weight of previous triumphs and humiliations.

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Pochettino faces the ultimate introduction as Man United fight to escape crisis

Sunday's meeting arrives at a particularly delicate moment for Manchester United.

The club's decision to replace Carrick with Pochettino reflects the scale of its problems, with a single Premier League victory leaving the Red Devils fighting to escape the bottom three.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager officially began work on November 18, giving him only a few days to assess his squad before travelling to Merseyside.

As previously examined in Sports Mole's analysis of Pochettino's appointment and his preferred approach, the Argentine has built much of his reputation around pressing, collective organisation and developing young players.

Those principles will take time to establish, particularly in a squad that has struggled defensively throughout the campaign.

Anfield nevertheless provides an immediate opportunity to change the atmosphere surrounding the club.

A positive result would not erase United's difficult start, but taking points away from Liverpool could offer Pochettino an early foundation on which to build.

Defeat, particularly a heavy one, would bring another wave of scrutiny to a side already facing questions about its competitiveness.

Liverpool have their own reasons to attach considerable importance to the match.

Iraola, who replaced Klopp's successor Arne Slot in the summer, is preparing for his first competitive encounter with United as Liverpool manager.

His team remain in the Champions League positions, although their fourth-place standing leaves them with ambitions of closing the gap on the leaders.

Sunday therefore represents an important test of Liverpool's progress under their new coach, as well as an opportunity to deepen their rivals' difficulties.

The stakes are different from those during the Ferguson era, when United regularly pursued championships, or the period when Liverpool were establishing themselves as Europe's dominant force.

But the nature of the rivalry means that United's current league position cannot make the match an ordinary fixture.

Both managers will experience this contest from their respective dugouts for the first time, while Pochettino faces the added challenge of beginning his United career in one of English football's most unforgiving away environments.

When Liverpool and Manchester United meet at Anfield on Sunday at 4.30pm, their immediate objectives will be markedly different.

For Liverpool, victory would strengthen their position near the top of the Premier League. For United, the occasion offers a chance to begin repairing a damaged season.

The rivalry itself has survived far greater changes in the fortunes of both clubs, and Sunday's encounter will be another reminder of why their meetings continue to command such attention.