Lille will be looking to strengthen their position in the Ligue 1 title race when they welcome Lyon to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday evening for matchday 11 action.

The hosts sit second in the French top-flight table with 21 points from their opening 10 matches, two behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, while the fifth-placed visitors have 17 points and will be hoping to close the gap on their opponents in Carlos Vicens's first game in charge.

Match preview

Lille head into the weekend in encouraging form after winning their last two league outings, beating Lens 1-0 before claiming a 2-1 victory away to Rennes prior to the international break, where Nathan Ngoy's second-half goal proved decisive.

Davide Ancelotti will be particularly pleased with how his side have rediscovered their rhythm after consecutive draws against Brest and Monaco derailed the Mastiffs' title charge, with the northern French outfit having lost just once in their opening 10 Ligue 1 fixtures (W6, D3).

Much of Lille's success this season has been built on their defensive solidity, with seven goals conceded representing the best record in the division, while five clean sheets leave them behind only Lorient (six) in that regard.

Les Dogues have also found the net in every league outing this season, although they have scored more than once in just 40% of their 10 top-flight matches, including two of their five fixtures on their own turf.

Nevertheless, Lille have been reliable at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, winning three of their five Ligue 1 games at the ground and avoiding defeat in the other two to boast the division's fifth-best home record.

Victory on Saturday would not only strengthen the hosts' position in the standings but also provide a timely confidence boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich, with the Mastiffs currently second from bottom in the league phase table after collecting just one point from their opening four continental fixtures.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vicens will also have one eye on next Thursday’s home meeting with Lillstrom in the Europa League, where Lyon sit 13th in the 36-team table after picking up seven points from their first four matches.

However, the Spanish coach's immediate priority will be to get his new side back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat at Brest in Lyon's most recent league outing, which came under interim boss Jorge Maciel following the departure of Paolo Fonseca for Sporting Lisbon.

That setback further highlighted Lyon's struggles on the road, having now lost their last three Ligue 1 away matches while conceding exactly two goals in each of those outings, with their only victory in five domestic trips this season coming against Toulouse on the opening weekend.

Nevertheless, a superior head-to-head record should offer the visitors some encouragement ahead of Saturday's contest, considering Lyon have won six of their last seven meetings across all competitions (D1) with Lille, including 1-0 victories in both league encounters last season.



Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Lille remain without Tiago Santos, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament, while Hamza Igamane is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, although a return is expected in December.

Ayase Ueda is doubtful after sustaining a plantar fascia injury, with the forward having resumed running but yet to return to full training, although Ancelotti previously suggested that the Japanese attacker could be available for this fixture.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson has operated as a makeshift centre-forward in Ueda's absence and could continue in that position if the latter fails to recover in time, although veteran striker Olivier Giroud also provides an alternative.

Meanwhile, Lyon will be without Tyler Morton, who recently underwent surgery for an abductor problem, while Pavel Sulc is recovering from a meniscus injury and Mohamed Ouedraogo is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Lois Openda also remains unavailable as he recovers from a fractured fibula, although the forward is expected to return in the coming weeks, while Steeve Kango could be available after rejoining group training following a period under concussion protocol.



Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Mukau; E Mbappe, Haraldsson, Diaoune

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Niakhate, Bacher, A Vinicius; Tessmann, Bidstrup, Tolisso; Nuamah, Merah, Nakamura

We say: Lille 2-1 Lyon

Lyon's recent dominance in this fixture makes the visitors difficult to dismiss, particularly with Vicens hoping to make an immediate impression in his first match at the helm.

However, Lille's superior defensive record, unbeaten home form and greater consistency in the league should give Ancelotti's side the edge, and we expect the hosts to secure a narrow victory.



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