AC Milan are turning to youth for their next transfer window: in addition to Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Endrick, the Serie A side are thinking of two young Ligue 1 talents.

The Lombard club have a plan to take Endrick from Real Madrid in the January window. Despite the reluctance of Jose Mourinho, the Brazilian could indeed leave if the Spanish club’s management as a whole is won over by an offer of £42.5m (€50m) plus bonuses, along with a buy-back clause of £68m (€80m), on a model similar to the deal that sent Nico Paz to Como.

AC Milan also want to add a centre-back to their squad, as their majority shareholder, billionaire Gerry Cardinale, dreams of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract at Liverpool expires next June.

AC Milan eye RC Lens defender

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

But the fourth-placed side in Serie A could also sign one or two talents from Ligue 1. First, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are taking a close interest in Ismaelo Ganiou. An already impressive list of 13 suitors exists for the RC Lens centre-back, who is also followed closely by a 14th suitor from the Premier League, Liverpool.

Do the Italians have a chance? The Frenchman’s valuation is high, according to Gazzetta, which cites a figure of £34m (€40m). The Italian outlet says AC Milan can get involved from around £30m (€35m). Is that enough, given the very strong competition for the player?

After Lens, AC Milan turn to Lille

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott / DeFodi Images

While Gazzetta also cites Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio (25) and Union Saint-Gilloise’s Senegalese Massire Sylla (21), Calciomercato.com mentions an interest from AC Milan in Nathan Ngoy. The 23-year-old Belgium international is a little older than Ganiou but less sought after, although Aston Villa and Newcastle are also in the race for the Belgian defender.

Under contract with Lille until June 2029, Ngoy could leave for a fee of around £34m (€40m), according to an international agent quoted by Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure. Still a little too expensive for the Lombard club? In either case, RC Lens and Lille can rub their hands: the two northern clubs should receive handsome cheques for their player in 2027.