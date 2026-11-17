Aston Villa and Newcastle United have reportedly identified Lille defender Nathan Ngoy as a potential transfer target.

Unai Emery's and Matthias Jaissle's sides went into the November international break sitting in 10th and 12th place respectively in the Premier League table.

Not only will both managers be disappointed with those positions, there will be concern that with their respective defensive records.

Villa have conceded 17 goals from their 10 top-flight fixtures in 2026-27, while the Magpies have shipped one goal fewer.

Therefore, strengthening in that area of the pitch has become a priority for the two managers ahead of 2027.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Who is Nathan Ngoy?

According to MilanNews24, Villa and Newcastle are 'making strong moves' to sign Belgium international Ngoy.

In sharp contrast to the two Premier League clubs, Lille have only conceded seven goals in 10 Ligue 1 fixtures, with Ngoy featuring in nine of those matches.

The 23-year-old has quickly become an established figure for his country, starting all six of their recent UEFA Nations League matches and scoring in the 4-1 win over Italy on Sunday.

While he possesses a contract at Lille until 2029, it remains to be seen whether Lille would be able to reject any substantial offers for his signature.

AC Milan have also been credited as admirers of the former Standard Liege player, who can deputise at right-back when required.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Ngoy an ideal signing for both Aston Villa, Newcastle

Although Villa signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis during the summer, he has not been viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Ezri Konsa.

Instead, Emery has been relying on three centre-backs in Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings who are all aged between 29 and 33, essentially ensuring that alternatives will eventually need to be found.

Newcastle are in a similar position, with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both aged 34 and right-back Tino Livramento having suffered regular injuries.

In both cases, Ngoy could become a first-team player should he move to Villa Park or St James' Park next year.