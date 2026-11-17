Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion duo Luka Vuskovic and Chema Andres.

Brighton have been outstanding this season, especially in England's top flight, with the Seagulls currently sitting second in the Premier League table behind the champions Arsenal.

A record of seven wins, one draw and two defeats has seen the Seagulls pick up 22 points, while they are the leading goalscorers in the Premier League this term with 26.

Seven goals conceded represents the second-best defensive record, meanwhile, and Vuskovic has been a standout performer following his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has scored once and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Brighton this term, and his performances have already led to a host of attention.

© Imago / Sportimage

Real Madrid 'keen' on Brighton duo Vuskovic, Andres

Real Madrid are in the market for another centre-back, and according to TEAMtalk, the Spanish giants are huge admirers of Vuskovic.

The Croatia international has a contract at the Amex until the summer of 2031, with the option of a further year, placing Brighton in a strong position.

However, the Seagulls will find it difficult to keep hold of him on a long-term basis if the likes of Real Madrid begin a serious pursuit of the teenager.

Real Madrid are also allegedly keeping a close eye on the performances of their former player Andres, who moved to Brighton from Stuttgart over the summer.

© Imago

Andres previously represented Real Madrid's first team

The 21-year-old has one goal and one assist in nine appearances for Brighton this term.

Andres, who is a 6ft 4in defensive midfielder, played for Real Madrid between 2018 and 2025, progressing through the youth system to the first team.

The Spaniard played three times for Real Madrid's senior team during the 2024-25 campaign before moving to Stuttgart, featuring on 41 occasions for the German club ahead of a move to the Premier League.

There have previously been claims that Los Blancos have some form of buyback option on Andres, but Brighton are allegedly confident that is not the case.