Midfielder Nico Paz could leave Como in 2027, and Manchester United are mentioned as a possible destination for the Argentine. But he has demands that could be problematic for the club.

Author of a fine season with his club so far - 14 matches, six goals and eight assists - the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is already setting the 2027 transfer market alight. Real Madrid are the favourites to bring him back, thanks to their £68m (€80m) buy-back clause, but PSG could still take advantage, while Manchester United are thinking of Paz as a dream replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

But the expectations of the 15-cap international for his future club could mean Paris disappear from the equation.

Manchester United: Nico Paz sets two conditions to leave

© Iconsport / Tiego Grenho/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

According to information shared by The Touchline, Paz has two demands for the rest of his career and his future club.

The first is that the club in question play in the Champions League, and do so consistently. That could rule out Manchester United, as the English club, who have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino, are currently 18th in the Premier League.

The second is a guarantee of a place in the starting XI. Here it is with PSG that this could weigh: as Luis Enrique has repeated on several occasions in the past, the two-time European champions do not promise any player a place in the starting XI.

All the more so as the Spanish manager readily practises rotation, even if some players are obviously more regular starters than others.

Nico Paz, far from PSG and Real Madrid

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Still young (22), Paz left Real Madrid in 2024 to make a name for himself in Italy and then in Europe with Como.

Very early on, then, the Argentine put playing time ahead of everything else: a move to Como could represent a sporting gamble, as the Italian club, although backed by a billionaire, had just been promoted to Serie A.

For the rest of his career, therefore, the playmaker intends to be attentive to his playing time, even if his talent, now recognised, naturally opens doors for him.

But not necessarily those of PSG, where competition is fierce in attack and in midfield. The same goes for Real Madrid: can Como’s number 10 oust Jude Bellingham as the central attacking midfielder at Real? Not so sure... Could that also call into question a possible future in Madrid?