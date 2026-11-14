How Nico Paz compares to Bruno Fernandes as Man United consider Como star amid captain's contract uncertainty

The mood surrounding Manchester United is already one of misery given their disastrous start to the 2026-27 Premier League season, with the Red Devils sitting inside the relegation zone with just eight points after 10 matches.

Cautious optimism may have started to return following the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as the new Manchester United manager, but the Red Devils have already been dealt another potential blow in the early days of the new boss' tenure.

Reports have emerged that captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second offer of a new deal at Old Trafford, leaving his long-term future uncertain as his current contract approaches its expiry in June 2027 - although the Red Devils do have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

As the Portugal international is yet to commit his future to the club, subsequent reports have suggested that Man Utd are monitoring Nico Paz as a potential replacement in the summer transfer window.

Securing Paz's signature would certainly not be straightforward, with Real Madrid retaining a buy-back clause and several of Europe's elite sides likely to join the race, but replacing Fernandes and becoming Man Utd's new talisman under fellow Argentine Pochettino could prove tempting.

With speculation continuing to circulate around Fernandes' future and Manchester United's reported interest in Paz, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how the two players compare.

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Nico Paz Como Serie A · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 810 823 Passing Passes 59.3 55.3 Successful Passes % 80.9% 87.94% Duels Total Duels 6.00 11.7 Duels won 2.11 6.89 Attack Goals scored 0.44 0.33 Assists 0.22 0.33 Successful Dribbles 0.22 1.97 Dispossessed 0.78 0.87 Shots 3.44 5.03 Through Balls 0.00 0.22 Big chances created 0.44 0.22 Discipline Yellow cards 0.22 0.11 Fouls 1.11 1.42 Fouls drawn 0.67 1.42 Expected Goals (xG) 0.42 0.35 Expected Assists (xA) — — Dribble Dribble Attempts 0.89 3.50 Shots on Target 0.78 1.31 Big chances missed 0.22 0.11 Volume Games played 9 10 % Penalty scored 100% — Penalty goals 0.22 0.00 % Shots on Target 22.6% 26.1% Dribble Success % 25% 56.3% Aerial duels won 0.11 0.87 Discipline Offsides 0.11 0.00

Comparison Radar Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Passes Successful Passes % Total Duels Duels won Goals scored Assists Successful Dribbles Shots Through Balls Big chances created Expected Goals (xG) Expected Assists (xA) Dribble Attempts % Shots on Target % Shots on Target Big chances missed Dribble Success % Aerial duels won Offsides 59.3 55.3 80.9 87.9 6 11.7 2.11 6.89 0.44 0.33 0.22 0.33 0.22 1.97 3.44 5.03 0 0.22 0.44 0.22 0.42 0.35 0 0 0.89 3.50 0.78 1.31 22.6 26.1 0.22 0.11 25 56.3 0.11 0.87 0.11 0 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Premier League 2026/27 · 9 matches · 810 min Nico Paz Como Serie A 2026/27 · 10 matches · 823 min

Nico Paz vs. Bruno Fernandes: Attacking ability

Although both Fernandes and Paz operate in the traditional number 10 position, the two players bring a very different style and ability in possession.

In 2026-27, and throughout his more recent years at Old Trafford, Fernandes has thrived as Manchester United's primary creative operator, with almost every attack flowing through the Portugal international.

As demonstrated by his Premier League record-breaking 21 assists last season, as well as creating 0.44 big chances per 90 in the league this term, Fernandes' greatest strength is his ability to pick out dangerous passes.

© Iconsport / PA Images

In comparison, Paz, while capable of picking out a threaded pass - as shown with 0.22 through balls per 90 in Serie A this season - is at his best when carrying the ball.

Paz attempts a considerable 3.50 dribbles per 90 in Serie A, completing 1.97 of them, whereas Fernandes averages just 0.89 attempted dribbles and 0.22 successful dribbles per 90 minutes.

While Paz is able to then create an opportunity for a teammate, with 0.22 big chances created per 90, the Argentine often prefers to manoeuvre himself into goalscoring positions.

Paz has taken 5.03 shots per 90 minutes in the Serie A, scoring 0.33 goals per 90, while Fernandes has taken 3.44 shots per 90. Although the Portugal international has scored at a greater frequency, with 0.44 goals per 90, two of his four goals have come from the penalty spot, while Paz's strikes have all come from open play.

Paz's ability to play in a possession-oriented side must also be taken into consideration, with the Argentine playing a key role in Cesc Fabregas's Como, who boast the highest average possession in Serie A this season (61.6%).

Fernandes, while one of the best in European football at consistently creating chances, has a track record for seemingly preferring to attempt ambitious passes rather than recycling the ball.

While that is undoubtedly what makes Fernandes such a phenomenal chance creator, forcing the midfielder into a system that operates around keeping the ball more often may subtract from arguably his greatest quality.

As a result of his tendency to look for the most dangerous pass, Fernandes' successful pass percentage stands at 80.9% this season, compared to Paz's considerably higher 87.94% pass completion.

Given Pochettino's recent tendency to create teams with a possession-based identity, demonstrated by his Chelsea side boasting around 59% average possession - which would place them in the top four of Premier League teams this term - Paz may better suit the new Manchester United's identity.

However, it must be noted that Paz, due to his more adventurous dribbling approach, is dispossessed 0.87 times per 90 this season, compared to Fernandes' figure of 0.78.

Nico Paz vs. Bruno Fernandes: Off-ball contribution

While both certainly bring their respective strengths in possession, shown by their attacking numbers, their defensive and off-ball contributions are equally as important.

Paz's numbers show that the 22-year-old could offer a greater physical presence in midfield, particularly when competing for possession and challenging opponents in individual duels.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Como midfielder averages 11.7 duels per 90 minutes, almost double Fernandes' figure of 6.00, while Paz also wins considerably more of those contests, recording 6.89 successful duels compared to the Portugal international's 2.11.

Paz's physical advantage is also evident in aerial situations, with the Argentina international's 6'1" frame helping him to win 0.87 aerial duels per 90 minutes, while Fernandes, standing at 5'10", wins just 0.11 of his aerial contests.

Fernandes does cover more ground, covering 101.3km in nine league matches to Paz's 88.4km covered in 10 league games.

However, Fernandes is often used as Manchester United's trigger for the press, although the Red Devils captain can also be seen charging forward without support on numerous occasions throughout matches.

Paz's ability both in and out of possession were witnessed first-hand by Manchester United in their 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League earlier this season.

Nico Paz capitalises on a mistake from Carlos Baleba to extend Como's lead against Manchester United to 3-0 ? He's been involved in each goal ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/D7kD8PGtcY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

The Argentine dispossessed Carlos Baleba before driving nearly 25 metres up the pitch and converting pass Senne Lammens to make it 3-1 - marking his second goal of the game after also netting a stunning strike from just inside the box in the second minute.

Paz also registered the assist for Anastasios Douvikas's goal in that victory, and that impressive performance is surely one of several reasons why the Red Devils hold an interest in the attacking midfielder.