Preview: Gibraltar vs Malta - prediction, team news, lineups

Gibraltar will be looking to finish their UEFA Nations League campaign on a positive note when they welcome Malta to Europa Point Stadium on Monday evening.

The visitors have already secured top spot in their League D group, while the hosts will be keen to pick up their first win.

Match preview

Gibraltar have picked up just two Nations League points so far, with two draws and one defeat from three games.

Scott Wiseman's side began their campaign with a goalless draw against Andorra, but they earned a respectable 1-1 stalemate away to Malta four days later, with James Scanlon scoring the equaliser.

However, Friday's 2-0 defeat away to Andorra was a disappointing result, with Guillaume Lopez and Albert Rosas Ubach on target for the hosts.

Although a victory over Malta on Monday would see Gibraltar leapfrog Andorra into second, there is a real lack of jeopardy surrounding the fixture.

Due to a restructuring of the Nations League, every side in League D will be promoted to League C for the 2028-29 edition.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Malta, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive Nations League campaign and would have been promoted to League C anyway under the original rules.

Emilio De Leo's side are unbeaten and have collected seven points from their three group games so far.

Malta have picked up two victories over Andorra, beating them 2-1 and 1-0, and also drawing 1-1 with Malta.

In their most recent game, Malta were held to a 1-1 stalemate in a friendly against Eswatini, who were down to 10 men for much of the game after Gift Gamedze was sent off.

Malta will be keen to get back to winning ways on Monday and De Leo is expected to name a much stronger side, having rotated on Thursday.

Gibraltar Nations League form:

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

W

L

Malta Nations League form:

Malta form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Roman Koksarov / Alamy Live News

Gibraltar will need at least one change after Friday's loss to Andorra, with Tjay De Barr suspended after picking up another booking.

Ethan Jolley is also a doubt after he was forced off with an injury in the 33rd minute against Andorra, with Louie Annesley expected to replace him.

Malta, meanwhile, will be without Alexander Satariano, who is suspended for the final group fixture after receiving a one-match ban.

The likes of Teddy Teuma, Ilyas Chouaref and Brandon Paiber could all come into the side, while Basil Tuma is set to be rewarded with a start after scoring off the bench against Eswatini.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Hankins; Annesley, Bent, Lopes, Valarino; Pozo, Ronan; Richards, Scanlon, Mason; Borge

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Lonardelli, Muscat, Shaw, Beerman; Guillaumier, Paiber; Mbong, Teuma, Chouaref; Tuma

We say: Gibraltar 0-1 Malta

Gibraltar should provide a tough test for Malta, but the visitors are unbeaten in the Nations League for a reason and should have enough quality to pick up the win.

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