Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'send scouts' to watch Barcelona-linked Bundesliga defender

Liverpool have reportedly scouted Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, who has emerged as a potential target for a number of top clubs across Europe.

Jeltsch has made 63 competitive appearances since joining Stuttgart from Nuremberg in the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga's brightest young defenders during his time with Sebastian Hoeness's side, and his performances have earned him a call-up to Jurgen Klopp's senior squad.

While he is still waiting to make his debut for the national side, Jeltsch is already attracting significant attention from around Europe.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Liverpool send scouts to watch Jeltsch

Liverpool and Barcelona have already been linked with the central defender who is also capable of covering at right back.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are continuing to keep tabs on Jeltsch's situation as they weigh up a potential move.

The update claims the Reds recently sent scouts to watch Jeltsch in action for Stuttgart, although it is unclear what games were watched by Liverpool personnel.

Falk is of the belief that a move to the Premier League will not be the next step in Jeltsch's career, suggesting the defender may look to continue his development elsewhere before making the leap to the English top flight.

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs and could offer Jeltsch the opportunity to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Why are Liverpool on the lookout for a new centre-back?

Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Ronald Araujo are the centre-back options currently available to Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

Giovanni Leoni is also part of the squad, but he is still waiting to make his return from a serious knee injury.

As a result, Liverpool could look to loan out the 19-year-old in January so he can build up his minutes and continue his development elsewhere.

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk's future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool's recruitment will surely be drawing up contingency plans for the event of Van Dijk's potential exit.