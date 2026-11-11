Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk "not in any panic" as Reds captain issues update on contract situation

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he is "not in any panic" over his contract situation at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been one of Liverpool's star players since he arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2018.

Van Dijk has made 389 appearances for the Reds, helping the club win multiple pieces of silverware, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

While he may not be at the age of 35, Van Dijk continues to play a prominent role for the Merseyside club, having started 14 of the club's 16 competitive matches this season.

As it stands, it is unclear if this is the final season of his successful Liverpool career, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Van Dijk 'not panicking' over Liverpool contract uncertainty

Van Dijk has now issued an update on his contract situation, explaining that he is not stressing about his uncertain Anfield future.

“I want to keep playing and continue what I’m doing, so let’s see what the season brings,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case.

"If not, then I will go somewhere else. There’s nothing to report at the moment but that doesn’t mean that there’s any stress or anything.

“I feel good but it’s not about me at the moment. I’m not in any panic whatsoever.”

© Iconsport / BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

Should Liverpool offer Van Dijk a new contract?

With Van Dijk set to turn 36 next summer, there will be an obvious temptation to look to the long-term future and sign a younger defender who could fill Van Dijk's boots for years to come.

However, the Dutchman is still continuing to perform at a high level and has formed a strong central defensive partnership with Jeremy Jacquet this term.

The defender also plays a crucial role as captain, and his leadership will certainly be tough to replace when the time comes for him to leave Anfield.

With that in mind, the Reds should do their utmost to keep Van Dijk for at least another season, although it remains to be seen whether the player himself will look to sign a new deal or take the decision to leave while he is still performing at a high level.

In the short term, Van Dijk's current focus will be on returning to full fitness after withdrawing from Xavi's Netherlands squad with a minor issue.