Real Madrid injury news: Jose Mourinho handed Aurelien Tchouameni fitness scare as France release statement

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has withdrawn from Zinedine Zidane's France squad due to injury.

France are preparing to conclude the first phase of the Nations League with an away game against Italy on Thursday and a home meeting with Turkey on Sunday.

Zidane's side are currently sitting top of the standings after collecting 10 points from their opening four games, although they still have work to do to secure a quarter-final spot.

If they are to seal a last eight berth, France will have to do it without the services of Real Madrid's Tchouameni, who has been forced to pull out of the squad with a muscular injury.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

France confirm Tchouameni's withdrawal

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the French Football Federation said: “Aurelien Tchouameni is once again experiencing discomfort in his right adductor, as he did last summer during the World Cup.

"He has been dealing with this discomfort since arriving at the French National Football Centre in Clairefontaine.

"After taking his medical history into account and holding a conversation just minutes ago with Real Madrid’s medical staff, the French national team’s medical department, in agreement with the player, has decided to release him to his club.

"He will spend tonight with the squad before returning to Madrid tomorrow.”

The FFF also confirmed that no replacement will be called up, leaving Zidane with Eduardo Camavinga, Warren Zaire-Emery, Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Da Cunha as his central midfield options.

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid set for anxious wait to learn extent of Tchouameni injury

Tchouameni, who also missed the last international window, will have to wait until at least March to make his first appearance under Zidane.

Meanwhile, his latest setback will concern Real Madrid, especially as it appears to be a similar issue to the one that forced him to miss the start of the season.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will certainly hope the issue is a minor one, having relied heavily on Tchouameni over the last couple of months.

Los Blancos will return to action against Celta Vigo on November 11 before they face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League just a few days later.