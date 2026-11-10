BlueCo and City Football Group track American teenager Gabriel Wesseh

BlueCo and the City Football Group are reportedly following the progress of Fredrikstad winger Gabriel Wesseh, with offers expected for the 18-year-old American in the next transfer window. The right winger left the United States last summer to join the Norwegian club from Atlanta, and he is already attracting attention in the Eliteserien.

Wesseh impresses in Norway

Wesseh was born in the United States and came through the Philadelphia academy, so this is his first experience abroad. The United States Under-19 international has settled well in the Norwegian top flight. Since his arrival, he has made 15 appearances, six of them as a starter, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

According to Tom Bogert, an American journalist who works for The Athletic among others, the winger is being watched by a number of clubs, including Strasbourg and the City Football Group.

?? Sources: City Football Group / Strasbourg among the many clubs scouting Fredrikstad FK and USYNT attacker Gabriel Wesseh. Wesseh, 18, has excelled in first half season in Norway with 4g/2a in 639 mins. Expecting serious transfer offers this winter https://t.co/T2bSNpvtyl — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 9, 2026

Why BlueCo and City Football Group are interested

It is no surprise to see the French club among the suitors. Since the BlueCo consortium, which also owns Chelsea, took charge, Strasbourg have had greater resources on the market and have mainly signed high-potential players. If they perform at Strasbourg, a preferred pathway to Chelsea is also in place.

The City Football Group also includes several other clubs, among them Manchester City. The Sky Blues have a less significant link with the other teams in the multi-club ownership group, but they do make moves with Girona or Troyes from time to time.

Manchester City may soon land another American prospect, as Cavan Sullivan is promised to the Sky Blues despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. In any case, Wesseh’s situation is one to watch closely. The same source says offers are expected for the Fredrikstad winger this winter.