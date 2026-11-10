Preview: Ivory Coast vs Gambia - prediction, team news, lineups

Ivory Coast and The Gambia will be looking to maintain their perfect starts to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign when they meet at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Thursday evening.

Both teams have collected six points from their opening two Group C matches, and Thursday's encounter represents the first of two meetings between the sides in five days, with the return fixture scheduled to take place in The Gambia on November 17.

Match preview

Ivory Coast have made an encouraging start under returning head coach Herve Renard, who began his second spell in charge with two wins from two competitive matches before suffering a friendly defeat to Cameroon.

His return opened with a 2-0 victory over Ghana, with Malick Yalcouye opening the scoring before Franck Kessie converted a second-half penalty, and the Elephants followed that result with another 2-0 win against Somalia, as Bazoumana Toure and Yann Gboho found the net.

The Elephants are yet to concede in the qualifying campaign and will be hoping to maintain that defensive record against The Gambia on Thursday, having won their last four meetings with the Scorpions while scoring nine goals and conceding none.

Ivory Coast also boast an impressive home record in this fixture, having won all three previous meetings on their own soil, scoring eight goals without conceding.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

While the Elephants have been particularly solid defensively at the start of this campaign, The Gambia's attacking firepower has been central to their own impressive opening, with the Scorpions scoring six goals across their first two qualifiers.

They began with a 2-1 victory over Somalia before producing an impressive comeback to beat Ghana 4-2 away from home, with Ebrima Colley scoring three goals across the two matches, including a brace against the Black Stars.

The West African side will be looking to make it three consecutive victories, a feat they have not achieved in the last five years, with that run predating Johnny McKinstry's appointment as head coach in June 2024.

However, one concern for the visitors will be their lack of defensive solidity, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches, although they have managed to score 10 goals during that period.

Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

L

Gambia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

Gambia form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Leonardo Ramirez / Eyepix Group / Sipa USA

Amad Diallo has returned to the Ivory Coast squad after overcoming an injury concern, providing Renard with another attacking option for the double-header.

However, the Elephants will be without Odilon Kossounou and Guela Doue, who are both sidelined through injury, while Wilfried Singo, Simon Adingra, Evann Guessand and Sebastien Haller have not been included in the squad.

The Gambia have been boosted by the returns of Musa Barrow and Yankuba Minteh, who have both recovered from the injuries that kept them out of the September qualifiers.

Alieu Fadera and Adama Sidibeh are unavailable through injury, while James Gomez has not been included in the final squad.

Jesper Ceesay and Suleiman Camara have also withdrawn because of injuries, with Saidou Khan and Salieu Drammeh called up as their replacements.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Zogbe, Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Oulai; Diallo, Wahi, Pepe

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Gaye; O. Colley, J. Colley, Sinyan, Bojang, Touray; Adams, Barry; Minteh, E. Colley, Barrow; Badamosi

We say: Ivory Coast 2-1 Gambia

The Gambia's attacking form makes it difficult to envisage another straightforward clean sheet for Ivory Coast, but the hosts have shown greater defensive control and possess enough quality in the final third to break down an organised defence, making them favourites to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.