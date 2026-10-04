Diomande opens up on Madrid situation — 'I train a lot, even if I play little'

Yan Diomande has spoken candidly about his limited game time at Real Madrid while insisting the contrast with his starring role for Ivory Coast changes nothing about his daily approach.

The 19-year-old winger, who is already one of the most eagerly anticipated players every time he pulls on the Ivory Coast shirt, came off the bench after an hour in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at Stade Alassane Ouattara, immediately energising the crowd and coming close to an equaliser with a shot that was pushed away by Simon Ngapandouetnbu.

Speaking to NCI television after the match, Diomande addressed his situation at the Bernabeu with considerable openness.

Real Madrid news: Diomande on game time and daily demands

'There is nothing that changes,' the Real Madrid forward said. 'I train a lot, even if I play little there, and the training sessions are intense. It is a pleasure that the manager trusts me and gives me a lot of game time.'

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

The contrast in his status between club and country is striking. Under Hervé Renard, Diomande has become a senior figure whose entrances from the bench are enough to alter the dynamic of a fixture. At Real Madrid, where competition for wide positions is fierce given the presence of Kylian Mbappe and others, his establishment in the first eleven is a more gradual process. Diomande's message is that he sees no contradiction in that and no reason for complaint.

Real Madrid news: Diomande on pressure, popularity and staying grounded

His growing profile — accelerated by a summer move to Real Madrid and his performances at the 2026 World Cup — has prompted questions about how he carries the weight of expectation. He gave short shrift to the label now being applied to him.

'That is always fine,' he said. 'Forget this superstar story — I remain the same. For you, perhaps I am one, but for me I remain the same. In any case, it is a pleasure to play for my country above all. I feel better than anywhere else every time I represent the flag.'

On the subject of pressure itself, his response was equally direct.

'I love it when there is pressure — it allows me to surpass myself. I also play at a club where there is a lot of demand.'