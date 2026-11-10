Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta quoted '£67m' for Bundesliga winger Gunners could have signed for £50m in summer

RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa will cost Arsenal in the region of £67m if they are to sign him in the January transfer window, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners have entered the international break as the Premier League leaders, with their 1-0 win against Hull City on Saturday increasing their lead to five points.

Despite his team's position, Mikel Arteta may hold some concerns about his side's attack given they have scored just 15 goals in 10 games.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers in recent months, including Leipzig forward Nusa, who was reportedly a target in the summer.

The Evening Standard claim that the Gunners' decision to not sign Nusa for £50m means they will have to pay at least £67m in January for his signature.

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Antonio Nusa transfer rumours: Arsenal's next evolution

Nusa is enjoying his best ever season for Leipzig, with the left-winger having scored six goals and provided eight assists in all competitions.

The forward only managed to score five goals and provide four assists in 2025-26, while he netted five goals and provided six assists in 2024-25.

Nusa is 21 and has room for improvement, but his pace, finishing and dribbling qualities could make him a valuable asset for Arteta in the years to come.

The good news for Arsenal is that Leipzig have a history of sanctioning deals at the right price, though it remains to be seen if they would be willing to accept a lower fee in the winter considering they are competing for Champions League football.

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January transfer window: Can Arsenal win Premier League without Nusa?

The Gunners have long been criticised for their style of play, though Arteta proved last season that his side are capable of winning silverware despite their dull approach.

However, the club are only on track to score 57 goals in the league this season, and they would become the lowest-scoring title winners in the history of the Premier League if they finished first.

Arteta's side should still be seen as favourites for the title, but the signing of someone like Nusa in January would help push them over the line.