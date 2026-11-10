Kevin De Bruyne: Premier League club ‘assessing real chances’ of signing Man City legend from Napoli

One Premier League club are reportedly considering a shock move for Napoli and Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in January.

The 35-year-old spent 10 glorious years at Manchester City and earned legendary status at the Etihad Stadium where he won 19 trophies and made 422 appearances, scoring 108 goals and registering 177 assists.

City decided not to extend De Bruyne’s contract at the end of the 2024-25 season and he subsequently signed for Napoli as a free agent, embarking on a fresh challenge in Italian football.

De Bruyne’s debut campaign with Napoli was stuck by injury and he was limited to only 16 starts across all competitions, but he has since played in all 15 games across Serie A and the Champions League this term, chipping in with four goals and two assists.

The playmaker’s current contract is due to expire in June 2027, but it has been suggested that he could leave Napoli sooner than expected.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Everton exploring surprise January swoop for De Bruyne

Last month, former Napoli striker Roberto Carlos Sosa stated that the “spark never really ignited” between De Bruyne and the Naples outfit.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato have since reported that De Bruyne is going through a ‘mental decline’ and the midfielder make look to pursue a sensational return to the Premier League in January.

The report adds that Everton would be interested in signing De Bruyne and have already initiated ‘first contacts’ with the player’s representatives to understand their ‘real chances’ of signing him.

In order for the transfer to materialise, Napoli would need to be convinced to sanction De Bruyne’s exit midway through the season, and it remains unknown as to whether they would demand a fee for a player with six months remaining on his contract.

© Imago

How could Everton line up with Kevin De Bruyne under David Moyes?

De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history and thrived as an advanced playmaker at Man City behind the central striker.

He was also capable of operating as a false nine or in a deep-lying midfield role, dictating play from just in front of the back four, while he also has experience out on the right and left flanks, though he does not possess the acceleration he once had.

At Everton, De Bruyne could be a contender to play in a deeper midfield position alongside James Garner and/or Harrison Armstrong, who have featured regularly under David Moyes.

De Bruyne could also play further forward as a No.10, but this is where Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has established himself as a key first-team figure with the Toffees.

Alternatively, the Belgian could rivals Brennan Johnson, Tyler Dibling and Merlin Rohl for starts on the right side of midfield.

Regardless of which position De Bruyne would play under Moyes, the midfielder would want assurances of regular first-team football before agreeing to join Everton or any other club should he leave Napoli.