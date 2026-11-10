Liverpool transfer news: Agent confirms Andoni Iraola star in contract extension "talks" after strong Premier League start

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is in preliminary talks over a contract extension, his agent has confirmed.

The Reds shot-stopper was the best player on the pitch on Sunday, when the Merseysiders emerged as 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace.

That Premier League victory lifted the club to fourth in the table, but Liverpool could have lost were in not for Alisson's heroics.

The Brazilian's contract will expire at the end of the season, though his agent Ze Maria has revealed that he could extend his stay at Anfield, telling WinWin: "Alisson loves Liverpool very much. We are in preliminary talks regarding a contract renewal."

Alisson has been at Liverpool since 2018, and though he is 34, fans are keen for him to remain the team's number one.

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Alisson Becker contract news: Should Liverpool offer new deal?

At his best, Alisson was arguably the most rounded goalkeeper in Europe, with none of his peers possessing his ability to reliably save shots, collect crosses and play out from the back.

The 34-year-old has been criticised in recent seasons for his kicking, especially after one of his passes against Arsenal on November 1 allowed the Gunners to score the only goal of the game.

However, the Brazilian made six saves and 16 recoveries against Palace, reminding supporters that he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

A long-term contract should be out of the question, but the Reds should look to tie Alisson down for at least two years in order to allow teenager Lucca Brughmans to develop without the pressure of having to immediately start between the posts.

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Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk: Imperative to extend both

Alisson is not the only key starter set to see his contract expire at the end of the season given centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be a free agent at the end of 2026-27.

The Dutchman still wins the vast majority of his battles against opposition attackers despite now being 35, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Only Van Dijk, Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo are over the age of 30 in the Liverpool squad, but the latter two have never been first-team starters and are likely to leave.

Keeping the centre-back and goalkeeper beyond this season could be crucial in order to ease the transition into the Andoni Iraola era considering there are a number of younger stars in the squad such as Jeremy Jacquet and Rio Ngumoha that may benefit from their experience.