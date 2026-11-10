Preview: Turkey vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, Belgium travel to Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir to face Turkey in their penultimate League A Group 1 fixture on Thursday evening.

While the hosts’ fate is all but sealed, the visitors currently sit third in the group and are playing catch up behind both France and Italy heading into their remaining two matches this week.

Match preview

After finishing third in their group behind both France and Italy in the 2024-25 Nations League, Belgium are at risk of suffering the same fate this year having won two and lost two of their opening four matches in League A.

The September/October international break was the first time the Red Devils were in action under new head coach Mark van Bommel, who saw “beautiful things” from his players despite suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to France on matchday four.

Sitting one point behind Italy and four adrift of leaders France, Belgium know that a defeat in Turkey and an Azzurri win over Les Bleus would end their hopes of securing a top-two finish in the group. However, collecting three points on Thursday would ensure that the group will be decided on the final matchday.

Ranked eighth in the world by FIFA, Belgium will take comfort from having already beaten both Turkey and Italy in the Nations League without reply, winning 2-0 away against the latter before beating the former 3-0 on home soil courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne brace and a strike from record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku.

Having lost only one of their last six encounters with Turkey across all competitions, the Red Devils head to Izmir confident of avoiding consecutive international defeats for the first time since March 2025.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Turkey are beginning a new era under former international midfielder Sergen Yalcin, who was appointed head coach last month following the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella after three years in charge.

Montella’s reign came to an end following Turkey’s nightmare start to their Nations League campaign, losing each of their opening four matches by an aggregate score of 11-2; this poor run of form came after they were dumped out in the 2026 World Cup group stage over the summer.

Yalcin returns to management just six months after leaving his role with Besiktas, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season. The 54-year-old has called for “unity and togetherness” to ensure that the national team can “experience very successful days from now on”.

Ranked 31st in the world by FIFA, Turkey cannot qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals, but they still have a slim chance of avoiding direct relegation from League A, needing points from their final two matches to edge out Serbia and Czechia as one of the two best fourth-placed teams across all groups in League A.

To avoid finishing rock bottom of the group, Turkey must beat Belgium by at least four goals on Thursday to overtake them on the head-to-head tiebreaker, secure another victory against France on matchday six, and hope Belgium drop points in their final game against Italy.

The Crescent-Stars, who won four consecutive home matches prior to their two Nations League home losses this term, are unbeaten in three meetings with Belgium on their own turf, winning 3-2 in their most recent home encounter in a Euro 2012 qualifier.

Turkey Nations League form:

Turkey form (all competitions):

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W

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Belgium Nations League form:

Belgium form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / MB Media

Turkey are still having to cope without star attacker Kenan Yildiz, who requires further treatment to a metatarsal fracture at club level with Juventus, while Kerem Akturkoglu, Irfan Kahveci, Samet Akaydin and Altay Bayindir are among those left out of the squad after being called up last month.

Centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci is suspended for the clash with Belgium, while Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Salih Ozcan and Can Yilmaz Uzun are all just one booking away from a ban.

Key creative midfielder Arda Guler, who scored and assisted in Real Madrid's La Liga win over Valencia last weekend, is expected to start in an advanced central role, while 108-cap Hakan Calhanoglu will surpass Tuncay (22) to become Turkey third-highest goalscorer if he finds the net on Thursday.

As for Belgium, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to take a break from international duty, while Van Bommel has revealed that AC Milan defender Koni De ‌Winter refused to be called up because he was unhappy with his lack of game time last month.

Genk’s Josue Kongolo, 20, has subsequently earned his first senior call-up and will battle with Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy for a place in the heart of the defence.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is suspended, while Lukaku, Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Nicolas Raskin and Dodi Lukebakio are all one yellow card away from a ban.

Midfield stars De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans are both back from a ban they served on matchday four last month, while winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the squad and is likely to start after missing the previous international window through injury.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Kabak, Demiral, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Aydin, Guler, Yilmaz; Gul

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Lavia, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

We say: Turkey 1-3 Belgium

Turkey will be desperate for an immediate manager bounce under Yalcin as they look to kick-start their survival bid, but Belgium are rightfully regarded as favourites following their comfortable three-goal victory over the Crescent-Stars last month.

Boosted by the return of a few key players, the Red Devils should possess enough firepower to breach a leaky Turkish backline and are well-placed to claim three important points on the road.

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