Italy vs. France: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 42

Italy wins: 20

Draws: 10

France wins: 12

Longstanding rivals, Italy and France have been crowned global champions six times between them, with several crucial clashes deciding which side would go on to collect silverware.

Most notably, they met in the 2006 World Cup final, which was decided on penalties after France talisman Zinedine Zidane saw red for his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi. After one early goal apiece - including Zidane's pinpoint free kick - football's biggest game eventually went Italy's way.

Success marked revenge for the Azzurri, following their dramatic defeat to Les Bleus in the Euro 2000 decider. On that occasion, a late strike by Sylvain Wiltord sent the final into extra time, before David Trezeguet's 'golden goal' secured another trophy for the reigning world champions.

Looking further back, Italy were traditionally the dominant side - claiming 17 wins from the first 26 meetings - but France were ascendant from 1982 on.

Inspired by Juventus star Michel Platini, Les Bleus started to pick up regular victories, and they had gone nine games unbeaten against the Azzurri before that fateful night in June 2006.

The streak featured a penalty shootout triumph at the 1998 World Cup on home turf, which Zidane and co would ultimately go on to win.

More recently, the pair have played out three Nations League contests: in the 2024-25 campaign, either side won 3-1 away from home. Then, in October 2026, they settled for a 1-1 draw in Paris, where Alessandro Bastoni's strike cancelled out Michael Olise's opening goal.

Last 10 meetings

Oct 02, 2026: France 1-1 Italy (UEFA Nations League)

Nov 17, 2024: Italy 1-3 France (UEFA Nations League)

Sep 06, 2024: France 1-3 Italy (UEFA Nations League)

Jun 01, 2018: France 3-1 Italy (International Friendlies)

Sep 01, 2016: Italy 1-3 France (International Friendlies)

Nov 14, 2012: Italy 1-2 France (International Friendlies)

Jun 17, 2008: Italy 2-0 France (European Championship)

Sep 08, 2007: Italy 0-0 (European Championship Qualifiers)

Sep 06, 2006: France 3-1 Italy (European Championship Qualifiers)

Jul 09, 2006: Italy 1-1 France (World Cup)

Previous UEFA Nations League meetings

Oct 02, 2026: France 1-1 Italy

Nov 17, 2024: Italy 1-3 France

Sep 06, 2024: France 1-3 Italy

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