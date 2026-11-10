Man United news: INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe make Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox 'sack' call as Michael Carrick edges towards exit

Manchester co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe still has confidence in director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, the latest report has claimed.

The future of several figures at Old Trafford have been questioned in recent weeks given the club find themselves 18th in the Premier League table.

Head coach Michael Carrick appears likely to lose his job after Wednesday, when senior leaders of Ratcliffe's INEOS group are set to meet to discuss the manager's future.

Wilcox and Berrada will reportedly be in attendance, though fans have been critical of their role in the downfall of the Red Devils and have called for their dismissal.

The Telegraph claim that both retain the support of INEOS and Ratcliffe, who has no plans to remove them from their roles.

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Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox: Man United's biggest problem?

Berrada and Wilcox were appointed in 2024, with the former having previously worked for Manchester City in a number of departments, including recruitment strategy.

Wilcox took up a role as Southampton's director of football in January 2023, and he was reportedly identified by Berrada as a key talent.

It is impossible for fans to know the true extent of their roles at Old Trafford, but the fact that United have repeatedly failed in the transfer market is a damning indictment of their time at the club.

The Red Devils focused on their attack in the summer of 2025, only for the likes of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to disappoint, and there is still no clear left-winger in the squad other than Marcus Rashford.

United signed three midfielders in the summer of 2026, but there are serious question marks about Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while Carlos Baleba has struggled with injuries.

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Michael Carrick future: Unfortunate to be sacked by INEOS?

Carrick will almost certainly be relived of his coaching duties, and while results and performances suggest that it would be the right call, he has been routinely let down by those above him.

A squad's ceiling will ultimately be capped by how well the decision makers recruit in transfer markets, and the likes of Berrada and Wilcox have left the manager short in numerous areas.

Responsibility for United's struggles must ultimately fall on Ratcliffe, especially as Carrick is set to be the third boss sacked since he took control of sporting operations in 2024.