Preview: Barcelona Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Arsenal Women will travel to the Camp Nou for Thursday's highly anticipated meeting with reigning European Champions Barcelona Women.

The Gunners are sitting in fifth spot in the Women's Champions League league phase, while the Catalan giants are flying high at the top of the standings with a perfect record.

Match preview

Barcelona have made the perfect start to their bid to win a fifth UWCL title, having won their opening three league phase games by a combined 19-2 scoreline.

After comfortably dispatching Paris FC and Roma, Barcelona made light work of their clash against Koge on matchday three, with Claudia Pina netting a brace in an emphatic 8-0 victory in Denmark.

Barcelona returned to Liga F action with a 4-0 success against fellow Catalan side Badalona, before they eased to a 5-1 victory in Sunday's meeting with Madrid CFF, moving them four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

Those two league wins have helped Barcelona build a four-game winning run since suffering a surprise 2-1 away loss against Real Sociedad on October 18.

While they experienced a blip on their travels, Barcelona have won all six of their competitive home games this season, scoring at least five goals in five of those victories.

The Blaugrana have also won 33 of their 35 UWCL home games (D1, L1), including each of their last 11 European home assignments since losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final tie in April 2024.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency in domestic action this season, with Renee Slegers's side sitting in sixth spot and six points adrift of the top three after recording three wins, four draws and two defeats in nine Women's Super League games.

Having taken seven points from their three European games, the Gunners are at least in a better position in the Women's Champions League, even if their first two performances were far from convincing.

Arsenal required a 93rd-minute penalty to see off Koge on matchday one, before they spurned a goal lead in a frustrating 2-2 draw against Paris FC in the French capital.

The Gunners at least made light work of their home game against Benfica, which saw Alessia Russo net a hat-trick in a commanding 3-0 victory at Meadow Park to become the leading English scorer in UWCL history with 23 goals.

Russo went on to score in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa before registering a brace in Sunday's 2-1 away win over Liverpool, meaning she has now scored nine goals in Arsenal's last seven competitive matches.

The in-form forward will be hoping to continue her impressive form in Thursday's fixture, as Arsenal look for a repeat of the memorable 1-0 victory they recorded in their most recent meeting with Barcelona in the 2024-25 UWCL final in Lisbon.

Barcelona Women Women's Champions League form:

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Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Barcelona boss Pere Romeu remains without the services of Laia Aleixandri, Kika Nazareth and Vicky Lopez due to injury.

Kerolin has also been added to the injury list, having been ruled out for around four weeks with a calf problem.

Renee van Asten, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati could all come into the side after dropping down to the bench for the win over Madrid CFF.

As for the visitors, they are expected to be without Mariona Caldentey, Selina Cerci, Katie Reid and Michelle Agyemang, while there are doubts surrounding the availability of Stina Blackstenius and Chloe Kelly.

Defender Taylor Hinds is also an injury concern after being withdrawn in the closing stages of the win over Liverpool.

Former Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle is expected to return to the squad after sitting out Sunday’s game with a knock.

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Schertenleib, Camara, Van Asten, Brugts; Serrajordi, Guijarro, Bonmati; Graham, Pina, Pajor

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Misa; Fox, Williamson, Catley, Batlle; Stanway, Cooney-Cross; Baum, Smith, Foord; Russo

We say: Barcelona Women 3-1 Arsenal Women

While Arsenal are yet to lose in Europe this season, there is no tougher European fixture than facing Barcelona at the Camp Nou, and considering the home side's impressive home record, we think the reigning UWCL champions will pick up a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.