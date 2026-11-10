Preview: Albania vs Finland - prediction, team news, lineups

Albania could secure promotion from League C of the Nations League by beating visitors Finland at Arena Kombetare on Thursday.

The hosts are first in their four-team group with nine points from a possible 12, whereas Finland are third with seven points and could be eliminated if they lose.

Match preview

Albania concerningly needed a 93rd-minute penalty to beat San Marino 2-1 on October 6 in their most recent Nations League outing, and a similarly wasteful evening at Arena Kombetare may prove costly.

It should be noted that while the hosts could secure first place with a win, Belarus are second with seven points and would have to lose against San Marino on Thursday for that to occur.

The Red and Blacks have so far scored eight goals in the Nations League while conceding on just three occasions, and they have kept two clean sheets.

Boss Rolando Maran has only overseen six games - three wins and three losses - but he should be delighted by the fact the national team have won three of their last four matches considering they lost their prior five fixtures.

Albania will hope to win a third consecutive clash at home, but a defeat would be their fourth in six contests when playing as hosts.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Finland suffered a 1-0 loss against Belarus in the Nations League on October 6, conceding the winner in the first minute after an incredible strike from range.

That result left them behind Belarus due to their head-to-head record despite the fact they have the best goal difference in the group having netted nine times while only conceding twice.

The visitors managed to win 2-1 against Albania in the reverse fixture on October 3, and they have in fact won four and drawn one of their past five encounters with their hosts.

Head coach Jacob Friis's side have only lost one of their four most recent matches, though they have been beaten in four of their last seven games.

Huuhkajat's record on their travels has been poor considering they have been defeated in seven of their last 10 outings on the road, claiming victory just once.

Albania Nations League form:

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Albania form (all competitions):

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Finland Nations League form:

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Finland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Albania centre-forward Rey Manaj is a likely inclusion given he has netted twice in the Nations League so far, and he may be flanked by Ernest Muci and Arber Hoxha.

Elsewhere, expect to see Ylber Ramadani and Kristjan Asllani together in a double pivot, while Klisman Cake, Ardian Ismajli and Mario Mitaj could feature in a three-man defence.

Goalkeeper Etrit Berisha was sent off in that Finland clash in October, though he has served his suspension and is available for selection on Thursday.

Finland are almost certain to field a similar lineup to the one that beat Albania in their first meeting in the Nations League, with Leo Walta set to start having scored both goals from midfield in that victory.

Samuli Miettinen and Miro Tenho can be pencilled into the backline, while Joel Pohjanpalo is a likely candidate to start up front.

Albania possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Cake, Ismajli, Mitaj; Hysaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Pilios; Muci, Manaj, Hoxha

Finland possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Stahl, Miettinen, Tenho, Lahteenmaki; Kairinen, Markhiev, Walta; Svanback, Pohjanpalo, Hakans

We say: Albania 2-1 Finland

Thursday's clash will almost certainly be closely fought, and both teams will likely create opportunities.

However, it is difficult to ignore Finland's inconsistencies on the road, and given Albania have improved considerably at home, the hosts should be seen as favourites at Arena Kombetare.

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