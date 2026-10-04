Preview: Albania vs San Marino - prediction, team news, lineups

Albania will look to return to winning ways in UEFA Nations League Group C1 when they host San Marino at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Tuesday.

The hosts dropped from first to second after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Finland, while the visitors remain bottom of the section without a point after three consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Albania began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Belarus before following that result with a 3-0 win away to San Marino, with Anis Mehmeti, Myrto Uzuni and Rey Manaj all finding the net in Serravalle.

Rolando Maran's side then made another positive start against Finland, as Manaj put them ahead after just four minutes in Helsinki, but Etrit Berisha was sent off in the 22nd minute and the Red and Blacks eventually lost 2-1 after Leo Walta scored twice for the hosts.

The defeat was Albania's first of the group stage and left them one point behind Finland, who moved to the top with seven points.

With two of their final three group matches at home, Maran's side still have a clear route back into the promotion race, but they cannot afford another slip after surrendering the advantage at the summit.

Albania have a perfect record against San Marino, winning all five previous meetings without conceding a goal, with the latest encounter coming six days ago when they won 3-0.

© Imago

San Marino, meanwhile, have yet to score in Group C1, losing 7-0 to Finland, 3-0 to Albania and 4-0 to Belarus.

Their latest defeat was more competitive for long periods, with Roberto Cevoli's team creating several opportunities before Belarus eventually broke through early in the second half, but the result still left them without a point after three matches.

San Marino have now gone 17 internationals without a victory, with only one draw during that run, while they have scored just six times across those matches and conceded 63 goals.

Goalkeeper Edoardo Colombo is likely to face another busy evening after starting all three Nations League matches, with his saves keeping San Marino in the contest for periods during their recent meetings with Albania and Belarus.

Albania Nations League form:

Albania form (all competitions):

San Marino Nations League form:

San Marino form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Albania will be without Berisha after the goalkeeper was sent off against Finland, and Maran has responded by calling up Simon Simoni, who joined the squad on October 4 and is available to make his senior international debut against San Marino.

Luis Hasa has recovered from illness and returned to training, while Feta Fetai and Samuele Sina have left the senior squad to join Albania Under-21s.

Hasa could therefore be an option for Maran, although the coach may also keep changes to a minimum after the demanding trip to Helsinki.

Manaj should lead the attack again after starting each of Albania's first three Nations League matches, while Berat Gjimshiti, Ardian Ismajli, Mario Mitaj and Kristjan Asllani are also expected to retain their places.

San Marino will be without Nicola Nanni through suspension after the striker picked up his second yellow card in the competition against Belarus.

Simone Giocondi was substituted during that match, although there has been no clear official confirmation of the extent of any injury, so his availability should be treated cautiously.

Albania possible starting lineup:

Simoni; Ismajli, Gjimshiti, Mitaj; Hysaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Pilo; Muci, Manaj, Hoxha

San Marino possible starting lineup:

Colombo; Benvenuti, Cevoli, Rossi, Giocondi; Mularoni, L. Capicchioni, Lazzari, Pancotti; Giacopetti, G. Capicchioni

We say: Albania 4-0 San Marino

Albania have already shown that they can comfortably control this fixture, and the need to respond to their defeat in Finland should provide further motivation.

With home advantage and considerably greater attacking quality, Maran's side should have too much for a San Marino team still searching for its first goal of the group stage.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.