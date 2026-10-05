Tuesday's UEFA Nations League predictions including England vs. Czech Republic, Croatia vs. Spain

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between England and Czech Republic, and a trip to Croatia for Spain.

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Kazakhstan will welcome Faroe Islands to Astana Arena on Tuesday in a Nations League C clash that could be decisive in the relegation battle.

The hosts are last in fourth with one point after three matchdays, whereas Faroe Islands come into their match in third place with three points from nine.

We say: Kazakhstan 1-1 Faroe Islands

Kazakhstan's recent record is alarming, though they have at least proven difficult to beat at home.

Faroe Islands have struggled to turn draws into wins, and they may be forced to settle for yet another point in the Nations League.

> Click here to read our full preview for Kazakhstan vs. Faroe Islands, including team news and predicted lineups

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Albania will look to return to winning ways in UEFA Nations League League C Group 1 when they host San Marino at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Tuesday.

The hosts dropped from first to second after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Finland, while the visitors remain bottom of the section without a point after three consecutive defeats.

We say: Albania 4-0 San Marino

Albania have already shown that they can comfortably control this fixture, and the need to respond to their defeat in Finland should provide further motivation.

With home advantage and considerably greater attacking quality, Maran's side should have too much for a San Marino team still searching for its first goal of the group stage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Albania vs. San Marino, including team news and predicted lineups

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With promotion already in sight, Switzerland will welcome Group B1 strugglers North Macedonia to the Thermoplan Arena on Tuesday for a showdown in the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Crosses will be looking for a fourth win on the bounce, while the Lions are desperate to avoid another defeat.

We say: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

Switzerland have been in exceptional form during this term's Nations League B campaign, and with promotion in their sights, the hosts will be particularly motivated on Tuesday.

North Macedonia have failed to score in any of their matches across 2026 so far, and are unlikely to end that drought against the strongest team in Group B1.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. North Macedonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Belarus will look to build on their first victory of the UEFA Nations League when they face League C Group 1 leaders Finland at the Illovszky Rudolf Stadion in Budapest on Tuesday.

The hosts will be playing another nominal home fixture on neutral territory, with UEFA restrictions continuing to prevent Belarus from staging matches in the country.

We say: Belarus 0-1 Finland

Belarus have made enough progress under Goncharenko to suggest that Finland will not have an easy evening in Budapest, but the visitors still possess more proven match-winners in the attacking areas, and we expect them to eventually find a breakthrough.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belarus vs. Finland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to get their promotion push to the UEFA Nations League second tier back on track, Luxembourg welcome winless Bulgaria to Stade de Luxembourg on Tuesday for a matchday four encounter in Group C4.

The hosts sit third in the section after collecting three points from their opening three fixtures of the campaign, four points adrift of automatic promotion and two behind the playoff spot, while the bottom-placed visitors are two points behind Tuesday's opponents.

We say: Luxembourg 1-1 Bulgaria

Neither side enters this game with much confidence, so there could be limited quality in the final third, with a low-scoring encounter expected between two teams struggling to find consistency.

Bulgaria's dominance in this fixture could count for little given their recent struggles away from home, and with Luxembourg also short of form, a share of the spoils looks likely between the two sides.

> Click here to read our full preview for Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria, including team news and predicted lineups

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Slovakia could take a significant step towards promotion from Nations League C on Tuesday, when they travel to face Moldova at Stadionul Zimbru.

The hosts are second with four points, while Slovakia are first with seven points, and a win for the visitors could leave them one point from guaranteeing top spot.

We say: Moldova 1-2 Slovakia

While Slovakia have travelled poorly in recent months, they boast an excellent record against Moldova.

Wins for Moldova have been rare, while the visitors' overall form is strong, so it would not be surprising if the hosts suffered a defeat on Tuesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Moldova vs. Slovakia, including team news and predicted lineups

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In an encounter that could prove decisive in the race for automatic promotion from UEFA Nations League Group C4, Estonia welcome Iceland to Lillekula Stadium on Tuesday for a round four encounter.

The visitors lead the section with seven points, two ahead of the hosts, who are themselves two points clear of third-placed Luxembourg, setting up an intriguing battle at the top of the group.

We say: Estonia 1-1 Iceland

Iceland are unbeaten in each of their last five meetings with Estonia, although the most recent four have ended in draws, and with both sides still unbeaten in this campaign, another stalemate looks the most likely outcome.

The two teams have shown enough defensive solidity to suggest that neither will want to take too many risks, while their respective positions near the top of the group could see both settle for a point rather than leave themselves exposed.

> Click here to read our full preview for Estonia vs. Iceland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Free-scoring Spain and free-conceding Croatia conclude their September/October international breaks on Tuesday evening in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League.

The two rivals reunite at the Stadion Poljud in Split, shortly after La Roja's 4-1 win on September 29 preceded an even more embarrassing evening for Slaven Bilic.

We say: Croatia 0-3 Spain

A meeting with the world champions shortly after an unprecedented defeat is a recipe for catastrophe for Croatia, but there ought to be no repeat of Saturday's annihilation after that extremely harsh wake-up call.

Nevertheless, Bilic's leaky men still have little chance of causing an upset against De la Fuente's ruthless Roja, who are backed to extend their 100% record with ease.

> Click here to read our full preview for Croatia vs. Spain, including team news and predicted lineups

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Keen to end the international break on strong footing, Scotland will welcome Group B1 rivals Slovenia to Hampden Park for a UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are looking to build on their win last time out, while the visitors are aiming to bounce back from a frustrating defeat.

We say: Scotland 1-1 Slovenia

Scotland will be buoyed by their victory last time out, but it is important to note that their win was against a struggling North Macedonia side.

Slovenia are likely to be competitive on Tuesday, as they were in the opening draw against the hosts, and could secure a point on the road with the pressure on.

> Click here to read our full preview for Scotland vs. Slovenia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fresh off a historic crushing of Croatia, England conclude a mixed September/October international break at home to the Czech Republic in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League showdown.

The Three Lions occupy second spot in League A Group 3 after putting seven past Croatia without reply, while their visitors still await their first point of the competition.

We say: England 4-0 Czech Republic

England fans have every reason to expect another one-sided goal-fest after the events of Saturday night, especially as Czech captain Krejci will watch on helplessly from the sidelines.

While we cannot envisage another seven-goal spectacular - or better - for the Three Lions, a convincing triumph and another clean sheet is surely on the cards.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Czech Republic, including team news and predicted lineups