Preview: Switzerland vs North Macedonia - prediction, team news, lineups

With promotion already in sight, Switzerland will welcome Group B1 strugglers North Macedonia to the Thermoplan Arena on Tuesday for a showdown in the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Crosses will be looking for a fourth win on the bounce, while the Lions are desperate to avoid another defeat.

Match preview

Murat Yakin's Switzerland have enjoyed an impressive Nations League campaign so far, and recording three wins from three has put them in a strong position ahead of this clash.

The Red Crosses recovered from their World Cup elimination by thoroughly beating Tuesday's opponents 3-0 on September 26, racing into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni, before the latter secured the victory in the second.

Proving that the triumph was not a one-off, Yakin's side repeated the 3-0 result against Scotland at Hampden Park three days later, before downing Slovenia 2-1 on Saturday.

That latest success required a comeback from Switzerland, who conceded a surprise second-minute goal on the counter from Zan Vipotnik, but had Dan Ndoye on hand to complete the turnaround before the interval.

Nine points from three games has put the Red Crosses firmly at the top of Group B1 - five clear of Slovenia and Scotland - and another win on Tuesday could see Yakin's men confirm promotion to League A early, depending on results elsewhere.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Meanwhile, North Macedonia have endured a dire year with Goce Sedloski at the helm, who is under serious pressure following a particularly poor Nations League showing.

After the 3-0 defeat to Tuesday's hosts on matchday one, as well as a 2-0 beating by Slovenia on September 29, former Lions star Igor Gjuzelov said the manager "Should be honest with himself and resign immediately.”

Sedloski would have been looking for a response from his team against Scotland on Saturday, but the side fell to another 2-0 loss - a particularly damaging result considering the Tartan Army had not scored in four consecutive matches prior to their clash in Skopje.

At the time of his calls for the head coach to resign, Gjuzelov noted the team “[Do not] have the quality of players to make an impression or the depth to improve,” meaning that “Even if Sedloski does go, it won't get any better for the next guy.”

Given that North Macedonia are still waiting for their first goal of 2026 - a run of seven matches featuring five defeats - it is difficult to argue against that idea.

Switzerland Nations League form:

North Macedonia Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer, DeFodi Images

Switzerland could opt for a similar XI to the one that beat Slovenia, with Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi operating behind Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni, while Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer provide width.

Ardon Jashari of AC Milan will be ready to join Remo Freuler in Yakin's double pivot, just in front of centre-backs Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji.

As for North Macedonia, they are without midfielder Jani Atanasov, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards due to his booking against Scotland.

In his absence, Matej Gashtarov and Luka Stankovski look set to start in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Bojan Ilievski and Sebastian Herrera.

Further forward, captain Enis Bardhi should be on hand to support Rangers striker Bojan Miovski, alongside fellow attacking midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Athekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Freuler; Aebischer, Manzambi, Ndoye; Amdouni

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrevski; Mladenovski, Musliu, Meljichi; Ilievski, Gashtarov, Stankovski, Herrera; Bardhi, Elmas; Miovski

We say: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

Switzerland have been in exceptional form during this term's Nations League B campaign, and with promotion in their sights, the hosts will be particularly motivated on Tuesday.

North Macedonia have failed to score in any of their matches across 2026 so far, and are unlikely to end that drought against the strongest team in Group B1.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.