Preview: Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands - prediction, team news, lineups

Kazakhstan will welcome Faroe Islands to Astana Arena on Tuesday in a Nations League C clash that could be decisive in the relegation battle.

The hosts are last in fourth with one point after three matchdays, whereas Faroe Islands come into their match in third place with three points from nine.

Match preview

A defeat for Kazakhstan could leave them a minimum of five points behind the three sides above them in the group with just six points to play for.

However, a fourth-placed finish would not necessarily relegate them to League D, as only the two worst-ranked League C teams will be demoted.

Boss John van't Schip oversaw a 2-1 defeat against Moldova on Friday, and that extended his side's winless streak to five games.

The hosts were beaten three times in those five fixtures, while they conceded nine goals and scored on five occasions in that period.

Kazakhstan may have lost against Moldova, but they had won three and drawn one of their past four games at home.

© Iconsport

Faroe Islands are only one point behind second-placed Moldova in the promotion playoff spot, though they will have to start picking up victories if they hope to compete in League B.

The visitors have settled for stalemates in each of their last three clashes, with all three games ending level at 1-1.

Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Slovakia on Friday, and that was their fourth consecutive match without experiencing defeat.

When Eydun Klakstein led Faroe Islands out against Kazakhstan on September 26, they drew 1-1, meaning his team's record against their hosts stands at three wins, one stalemate and just one loss.

While the visitors have not been perfect on their travels, they have still managed to emerge as victors in three of their six most recent away contests, though they were beaten twice in that time.

Kazakhstan Nations League form:

D

L

L

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

L

L

Faroe Islands Nations League form:

D

D

D

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Kazakhstan centre-back Nuraly Alip scored against Moldova, though he will hope that he can keep a clean sheet this time alongside partner Temirlan Yerlanov.

Ramazan Orazov could play in the middle of the pitch next to Dinmukhamed Karaman, and the duo will likely be asked to support number 10 Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Faroe Islands will almost certainly field a three-man defence consisting of Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Samuel Chukwudi.

The defenders will need to be adequately protected by midfielders Geza David Turi and Joannes Bjartalid.

In the forward line, the most probable candidates to flank striker Petur Knudsen are Hanus Sorensen and Poul Kallsberg.

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Mrynskiy, Yerlanov, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Orazov, Karaman; Astanov, Islamkhan, Tuyakbayev; Karimov

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Chukwudi; Danielsen, Turi, Bjartalid, Agnarsson; Kallsberg, Knudsen, Sorensen

We say: Kazakhstan 1-1 Faroe Islands

Kazakhstan's recent record is alarming, though they have at least proven difficult to beat at home.

Faroe Islands have struggled to turn draws into wins, and they may be forced to settle for yet another point in the Nations League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.