Preview: Croatia vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

Free-scoring Spain and free-conceding Croatia conclude their September/October international breaks on Tuesday evening in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League.

The two rivals reunite at the Stadion Poljud in Split, shortly after La Roja's 4-1 win on September 29 preceded an even more embarrassing evening for Slaven Bilic.

Match preview

Accustomed to entertaining and competitive clashes with England in recent times - from the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 group-stage showdown, to the six-goal World Cup 2026 thriller just a few months back - Croatia were sensationally ripped to shreds by the Three Lions on Saturday evening.

Braces from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, alongside strikes from Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon, propelled England to a record-breaking 7-0 win, one which marked an unwanted first for the Chequered Ones.

Saturday's scarcely believable result represented Croatia's biggest-ever men's defeat, as well as the first time in history that they had conceded five goals in a home match, as the thousands of schoolchildren permitted to watch the 'behind closed doors' contest headed home shell-shocked.

Now reeling from back-to-back defeats with a staggering 11 goals conceded, Croatia lie third in the League A Group 4 standings, three points clear of pointless Czechia and facing an identical deficit to second-placed England.

Bilic could do little but apologise to the nation after Saturday's historic mauling, which has contributed heavily to Croatia shipping the joint second-most goals in the 2026-27 Nations League with 12, only superior to San Marino's 14.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

From the second-worst defensive team to the second-strongest attacking unit, Spain joined England in hitting the 10-goal mark on Saturday night, proving a class above a 10-man Czechia team.

Lamine Yamal's sixth-minute opener preceded further strikes from midfield duo Rodri and Mikel Merino, with a Jiri Slama response and Ladislav Krejci red card sandwiched in between the two fulcrum's efforts in Oviedo.

Three for three in the Nations League and comfortably top of the Group 3 standings, the world champions' extraordinary unbeaten run now stands at 41 matches across all competitions, and each of their last 10 games has ended in victory.

Moreover, Luis de la Fuente's men are now unbeaten in 16 consecutive Nations League games - excluding penalty shootout defeats - the longest such run of any team since the competition's inception in 2018.

Records continue to tumble at the feet of the global conquerors, whose 4-1 success over Croatia in September marked their fourth consecutive win against the hosts, who have conceded at least twice in five of their last six meetings with Spain.

Croatia Nations League form:

Croatia form (all competitions):

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Spain Nations League form:

Spain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Lev Radin/SUSA

The one positive from Croatia 0-7 England for the home side was no fresh injury concerns for Bilic, although five players remain at risk of suspension - Luka Vuskovic, Marco Pasalic, Josip Misic, Petar Sucic and Martin Pongracic.

However, the latter was absent from the matchday squad on Saturday alongside Lovro Majer, Ante Budimir and Dion Drena Beljo, with Bilic forced to omit four players from his 23-man group.

The nature of Saturday's shocking display could lead to a reprieve for one or more, although Luka Modric - brought off before the hour against England - should be retained for his 206th cap.

On Spain's end, De la Fuente brought off both Yamal and Alex Baena at half time against Czechia, although both changes were tactical rather than indicative of an injury problem for either man.

Pau Cubarsi's total absence was also simply a matter of recovery, but La Roja were hit with a few withdrawals before kickoff, though - Ferran Torres, Nico Williams and Alex Grimaldo all dropped out.

Nevertheless, De la Fuente can afford to rotate his resources once more, having made a staggering nine alterations to his XI for the win over Czechia.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Smolcic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Vlasic; Matanovic

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Fresneda, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Lopez, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Munoz

We say: Croatia 0-3 Spain

A meeting with the world champions shortly after an unprecedented defeat is a recipe for catastrophe for Croatia, but there ought to be no repeat of Saturday's annihilation after that extremely harsh wake-up call.

Nevertheless, Bilic's leaky men still have little chance of causing an upset against De la Fuente's ruthless Roja, who are backed to extend their 100% record with ease.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.