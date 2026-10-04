Preview: Scotland vs Slovenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Keen to end the international break on a strong note, Scotland will welcome Group B1 rivals Slovenia to Hampden Park for a UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are looking to build on their win last time out, while the visitors are aiming to bounce back from a frustrating defeat.

Match preview

Sebastien Pocognoli endured a difficult start to his Scotland tenure, but after finally earning his first victory in the dugout, there is a sense of relief heading into this match.

The former Monaco boss took charge of the national team after Steve Clarke's resignation in the summer, and he marked his debut with a 0-0 draw against Tuesday's opponents on September 26.

That disappointing stalemate was followed up by a thorough 3-0 beating by Switzerland three days later, though it must be said that Pocognoli's side played with 10 men for the majority of the contest after having Jack Hendry sent off with just 11 minutes on the clock.

To make matters worse, Scotland had gone four matches without a goal by the time were set to face North Macedonia, but the Tartan Army bore witness to a 2-0 triumph in Skopje on Saturday.

Seizing all three points for the first time under Pocognoli has changed the complexion of the current Nations League campaign, with the country now level on four points with their second-placed opponents.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Meanwhile, Bostjan Cesar's Slovenia have recorded the same results as Scotland so far (one win, one draw, one loss) and will by vying for a crucial victory in this promotion six-pointer.

The visitors were able to build on their goalless stalemate against Tuesday's opponents by downing North Macedonia 2-0 on September 29, courtesy of second-half efforts from Sandi Lovric and Aljosa Matko.

However, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Switzerland last time out has erased their advantage over Pocognoli's men, and added to the stakes ahead of this clash.

That loss was made all the more agonising by the fact Zan Vipotnik had given Slovenia the lead just two minutes into the game, only for an own goal from Erik Janza to level the contest, before Dan Ndoye damned Cesar's side before half time.

Slovenia will be desperate to avoid falling behind in Group B1 on Tuesday, given the tight race that has developed for the promotion playoff, but after seeing the team lose three of their last four on the road, fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Scotland Nations League form:

Slovenia Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Scotland will be without Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Scott McKenna, who is suspended after being sent off against North Macedonia.

In his absence, expect to see Jack Hendry - who is returning from a red-card suspension of his own - join Stephen Welsh and Luis Binks in Pocognoli's three-man backline.

After earning his 100th cap last time out, Andy Robertson will take one step closer to Kenny Dalglish's appearance record by lining up at left wing-back, while his former Liverpool teammate Ben Gannon-Doak operates on the right.

As for Slovenia, their attack should be led by Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik, with Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm providing width.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is likely to be protected by a centre-back trio featuring David Zec, Jaka Bijol and Vanja Drkusic.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Welsh, Hendry, Binks; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, McBurnie; Bowie

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Zec, Janza; Matko, Zabukovnik, Lovric, Sturm; Vipotnik

We say: Scotland 1-1 Slovenia

Scotland will be buoyed by their victory last time out, but it is important to note that their win was against a struggling North Macedonia side.

Slovenia are likely to be competitive on Tuesday, as they were in the opening draw against the hosts, and could secure a point on the road with the pressure on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.