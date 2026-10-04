Andy Robertson "a man possessed" as Scottish media hail Tottenham star on 100th appearance

The third time was the charm for new Scotland manager Sebastien Pocognoli, whose side overcame North Macedonia 2-0 in Saturday's UEFA Nations League battle, thanks in no small part to Andy Robertson.

Following their premature World Cup exit, Scotland's winless and scoreless streak continued in September, as they drew 0-0 with Slovenia before a 3-0 loss to Switzerland in League B Group 1.

Pocognoli's men travelled to Skopje without a win or a goal in four straight games, but Kieron Bowie's seventh-minute opener and John McGinn's second-half penalty snapped Scotland's sorry sequence.

While Bowie and McGinn stole the goalscoring spotlight, the night belonged to Tottenham Hotspur's Robertson, who made a landmark 100th senior appearance for the national team.

The Liverpool legend became just the second Scottish male player to reach a century of caps after Kenny Dalglish, and the left-back will soon surpass the latter's record 102 appearances barring a catastrophe.

Andy Robertson "a man possessed" on 100th Scotland appearance

4 - Just 13 minutes into his 100th appearance for Scotland, Andy Robertson has had four shots in an international match for the first time. Dreaming. https://t.co/6sKTge0Khu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2026

Robertson was a livewire on both the attacking and defensive front against North Macedonia, firing four shots inside the opening 13 minutes, his most ever in an international fixture.

The 32-year-old also made nine defensive contributions in Scotland's success, including six clearances and two interceptions, in addition to six recoveries.

Robertson's display unsurprisingly triggered high praise from the Scottish media, as The National awarded him an 8/10 for a performance "befitting" just the second man to win 100 Scotland caps.

A separate feature from The National labelled Robertson "a man possessed" and highlighted the full-back's "boundless energy, class and commitment" during the first win of the Pocognoli era.

BBC Sport hailed Robertson for starting the match "like a dervish" as he peppered the North Macedonia goal with shot after shot in the first 15 minutes, albeit unsuccessfully.

However, the ex-Liverpool man also accepted part of the responsibility for Scott McKenna's red card, as the centre-back was dismissed for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity following an inaccurate pass from Robertson.

What Andy Robertson said about winning 100th Scotland cap

The Tartan Army pay tribute to Scotland captain Andy Robertson following his 100th cap against North Macedonia in Skopje. A bona fide Scotland legend. ???????? https://t.co/Rzmtbl7omP — SCOTBALL ??????? (@scotball_) October 3, 2026

Robertson refused to downplay the significance of the occasion when speaking to BBC Sport at full time, saying: "It means everything to me, and it means everything to my family,

"I've been away now 100 times; I've got to feel sorry for my wife! It's been an unbelievable journey. I remember my first game, and it's been a process since then.

"It's emotional for me. I love this country, there's only one person before me in the men's game to do that, so it's a pretty special achievement.

"I thought Kenny Dalglish was going to be worried about his goalscoring record in the first few minutes! I had about six shots!

"They did a nice presentation for me; I told them I wanted the win. The lads did so well to get the win, it'll be a special one for me and my family."

Scotland now sit third in their Nations League group, five points behind leaders Switzerland and behind Slovenia on goal difference before they host the latter at Hampden Park on Tuesday.