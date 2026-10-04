Preview: Moldova vs Slovakia - prediction, team news, lineups

Slovakia could take a significant step towards promotion from Nations League C on Tuesday, when they travel to face Moldova at Stadionul Zimbru.

The hosts are second with four points, while Slovakia are first with seven points, and a win for the visitors could leave them one point from guaranteeing top spot.

Match preview

Moldova emerged as 2-1 victors against fourth-placed Kazakhstan on Friday, and though they had to survive early scares, they were dominant throughout the second half.

That win means that another triumph would effectively guarantee their survival should Faroe Islands win against Kazakhstan, but they will be aiming for a spot in the top two.

Boss Lilian Popescu will hope that his side can avoid defeat for a fifth time in six games on Tuesday, with his side having drawn three of their past four fixtures.

Tricolorii's success last time out was the third occasion in six contests that they netted at least two goals, though it extended their streak without a clean sheet to 18 matches.

Moldova have settled for stalemates in each of their past two outings as hosts, but they were beaten in their prior five clashes at home.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Three points for Slovakia would put them six points ahead of the second and third-placed teams in the group should Kazakhstan beat Faroe Islands, and that would all but secure promotion as there would only be six points left to play for.

Manager Vladimir Weiss will be disappointed that his side were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Faroe Islands on Friday, especially as they created concerningly little from open play.

In the reverse fixture, Slovakia emerged as 2-0 winners against Moldova on September 26, and that was their third consecutive triumph against their hosts.

Repre come into Tuesday's clash unbeaten in six matches, a period in which they won four games, scored 11 goals and conceded just five times.

However, Slovakia have suffered six losses in their eight most recent away outings, only claiming victory once.

Moldova Nations League form:

L

D

W

Moldova form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

D

W

Slovakia Nations League form:

W

W

D

Slovakia form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

Moldova duo Petru Popescu and Nicky Clescenco both scored against Kazakhstan, and they are almost certain to retain their places in the XI.

Midfielder Vadim Rata was forced off in that game due to an injury, and it would be dangerous to risk his involvement on Tuesday, so perhaps Ovidiu David will come into the lineup.

As for Slovakia, there is no reason to doubt the selection of Stanislav Lobotka in the heart of midfield, and he could play next to Ondrej Duda and Tomas Suslov.

The visitors' backline is likely to feature central defenders Milan Skriniar and Denis Vavro ahead of goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

David Strelec came on from the bench last time out, but he did start his side's first two Nations League games, and he could be an option to lead his country's forward line at Stadionul Zimbru.

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Cucos, Iovu, Gherasimencov; Forov, Fratea, David, Perciun, Reabciuk; Clescenco, Popescu

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Greif; Valjent, Skriniar, Vavro, Hancko; Suslov, Lobotka, Duda; Sauer, Strelec, Haraslin

We say: Moldova 1-2 Slovakia

While Slovakia have travelled poorly in recent months, they boast an excellent record against Moldova.

Wins for Moldova have been rare, while the visitors' overall form is strong, so it would not be surprising if the hosts suffered a defeat on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.