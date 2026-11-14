Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta faces Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City battle for 'standout' £29m striker in 2027

Arsenal could be joined in the race for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners may have entered the international break as leaders in the Premier League, but there are still some concerns in the fanbase.

Mikel Arteta's side have only scored 15 goals in 10 top-flight matches, and that has naturally led to calls for the club to strengthen in attack in the January transfer window.

The Londoners have been linked to Tresoldi, with the Club Brugge striker currently valued at just over £29m by Transfermarkt.

However, a new report from Het Laatste Nieuws claims that the striker is also wanted by Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City.

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Nicolo Tresoldi transfer rumours: Why do Arsenal want Club Brugge striker?

Tresoldi has enjoyed a strong start to 2026-27, scoring 13 goals in 15 games for Club Brugge, including five times in four Champions League games.

Arteta will be pleased that the 22-year-old scored against Aston Villa and Inter Milan this season as it would suggest that the striker could adapt to a team in a more competitive league.

The biggest reason for the Gunners' interest in the forward is undoubtedly the underperformance of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom have disappointed for some time.

Gyokeres has only been trusted to start once in the Premier League this season, and he has routinely struggled against teams in the top half of the table.

Havertz has found it difficult to stay consistently fit, and his performances have been frustratingly mixed since signing for the Gunners in 2023.

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Nicolo Tresoldi to Arsenal: Why Mikel Arteta should not worry about rivals

The Gunners will almost certainly not face any serious competition from Liverpool, who already have Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as options up front.

Manchester City could have interest in Tresoldi as a backup to Erling Haaland, though it remains to be seen how keen any player would be about moving to the Etihad due to the threat of sanctions following news of the club being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Chelsea are known to be active in the transfer market irrespective of the depth they have, and there is a clear spot for the Club Brugge striker at Stamford Bridge as the backup to Joao Pedro.

Whether Tresoldi would accept a role as a backup is unclear, but the Blues are in a serious battle for a Champions League spot, whereas Arsenal will almost certainly secure a return to the top level of European football.