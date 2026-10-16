Arsenal transfer news: Gunners among 'frontrunners' for Champions League hat-trick hero

Arsenal are reportedly regarded as one of the favourites to sign Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi.

Although Mikel Arteta has Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as his number nine options, doubts remain over the future of the latter.

Despite scoring four times for Sweden during the international break, Gyokeres is without a Premier League start in 2026-27.

That has naturally created uncertainty over whether the 28-year-old will remain at the Emirates Stadium in the long term.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal are already contemplating their options down the centre of their attack.

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese/ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal interested in Club Brugge star Tresoldi

The report says that Arsenal are one of the 'frontrunners' to win the race for Tresoldi, who made headlines earlier this week.

Tresoldi netted a hat-trick as Club Brugge recorded a surprise 4-3 victory against Inter Milan at San Siro.

As well as nine goals in 2026-27, Tresoldi has contributed 32 goals and nine assists from 69 appearances since joining the Belgian outfit in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly contemplating whether to push for Tresoldi's signature in 2027, while Barcelona are among other teams credited with an interest.

His contract runs until the end of 2028-29, with Club Brugge unlikely to consider bids until next summer at the earliest.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy

Arsenal to use Club Brugge relationship?

As recently as the summer, Arsenal successfully negotiated a deal for Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis.

The fact that the two clubs have been in recent contact can only benefit Arsenal's chances should they wish to up their interest.

Club Brugge may prioritise keeping Tresoldi for the remainder of 2026-27 to aid their efforts to defend their top-flight title and reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal indicate that they are willing to pay similar to the £34m that they paid for Tzolis, it may prove to be an easy deal to negotiate.