Arsenal transfer news: Gunners show 'strong interest' in £50m-rated AC Milan talent

Arsenal reportedly have identified AC Milan attacker Alphadjo Cisse as a potential transfer target.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta currently has a number of options for who can play in the three behind the central striker, including Noni Madueke, Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka, although the latter is currently sidelined with an injury.

Despite boasting those options, Arsenal attempted to add Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to their attacking department in the summer.

However, they ultimately failed in their pursuit of the Brazilian, who decided to sign a new long-term contract with Los Blancos.

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Arsenal show strong interest in Milan youngster

With that in mind, Arsenal are likely to revisit their pursuit of attacking reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners have identified Milan's Cisse as a potential target for their future transfer business.

The Premier League leaders are said to be showing 'strong interest' in Cissa, along with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The report also claims other clubs have made enquiries about the possibility of signing the Milan youngster.

The Italian giants are said to value Cisse in the region of €50m (£41.8m) to €60m (£50m) for an attacker who is under contract until June 2030.

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Cisse's quick rise to top-flight football

Cisse started his senior career with Hellas Verona before joining Serie B side Catanzaro on loan in the summer of 2025.

After being impressed with Cisse's performances, Milan swooped in to secure his signature at the start of February before loaning him back to Catanzaro.

Having since linked up with the Rossoneri, the highly-rated talent has quickly adapted to life as a top-flight footballer, having netted five goals in Serie A appearances.

The 20-year-old also scored his first senior hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg in last month's Europa League clash.

Cisse, who recently earned a call-up to Roberto Mancini's Italy squad, has primarily been used as an attacking midfielder by Ruben Amorim this season, but he is capable of playing slightly deeper, out wide and even as a striker.