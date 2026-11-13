Real Madrid's Endrick faces Donyell Malen dilemma over Roma loan

Real Madrid forward Endrick could find an attractive route back to regular football at Roma in January, but the remarkable form of former Aston Villa attacker Donyell Malen raises questions over the Brazilian's potential role under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 20-year-old has struggled for opportunities since returning from his successful loan spell at Lyon, managing just 141 minutes across seven appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Roma remain interested in signing him on loan when the transfer window reopens, having already attempted to secure his services during the summer before Jose Mourinho blocked the move.

However, a potential switch to the Italian capital presents an intriguing sporting dilemma. Malen has established himself as one of Serie A's most productive forwards, scoring eight goals in his first 10 league appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.

For Endrick, whose main priority is securing consistent playing time, joining a team with such an established attacking figure could carry a familiar risk.

Donyell Malen's outstanding Roma form presents Endrick with a challenge

Malen has been outstanding since joining Roma from Aston Villa in January 2026, scoring 14 goals in 18 Serie A appearances during the second half of last season.

The Netherlands international has maintained that impressive form under Gasperini, adding eight league goals and four Champions League strikes this term.

His performances have made him a central figure in Roma's attacking system, with the Italian side emerging as genuine contenders near the top of Serie A after finishing third last season.

The competition for Endrick would therefore be considerable, particularly if he arrived expecting to operate as the team's first-choice centre-forward.

Yet an analysis published by Brazilian outlet Trivela suggests that Gasperini's tactical approach could offer the Real Madrid youngster opportunities beyond the traditional number nine position.

Roma generally operate with three central defenders, attacking wing-backs and two supporting forwards behind a central striker.

Their emphasis on aggressive pressing, direct attacking movements and exploiting spaces behind opposition defences could suit Endrick's explosive acceleration and ability to finish quickly.

Rather than competing exclusively with Malen, the Brazilian could potentially operate alongside him as a second striker, receiving possession between the lines before driving towards goal.

Malen's movement across the forward line would also provide opportunities for Endrick to attack spaces created by the Dutchman's positioning.

Such an arrangement would require tactical adjustments from Gasperini, however, and there has been no indication that the Roma manager has guaranteed Endrick a particular role.

The Italian club also possess other attacking options, including Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule and Rodrigo Mora, meaning the youngster would still face competition even if deployed behind Malen.

Interestingly, the two forwards were both on the scoresheet when Real Madrid secured a dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Roma on October 14.

Malen struck twice for the hosts, while Endrick came off the bench to score Madrid's equaliser before Antonio Rudiger completed the comeback.

© Iconsport / Manu Reino/DeFodi Images

Regular playing time could determine Endrick's January transfer decision

Endrick's situation at Real Madrid has become increasingly difficult despite his encouraging performances during last season's loan at Lyon.

The former Palmeiras youngster scored eight goals in 21 appearances in France, demonstrating how regular involvement could accelerate his development.

His limited opportunities under Mourinho have since prompted renewed speculation about another temporary departure.

Speaking while on international duty with Brazil earlier this week, Endrick acknowledged that his immediate priority was simply to play more regularly.

"I just want to play. I want to be happy, to help my teammates... to score goals and provide assists, just as I did at Lyon, which was one of the best things that's ever happened to me and one of the happiest times of my life," he told reporters.

"I don't know what will happen in January. That's in God's hands. I'm only 20 and I'll see what happens. I just ask to do what's best for my career."

Roma's interest remains genuine, with La Repubblica reporting this week that the club are monitoring the Brazilian's situation as they consider January attacking reinforcements.

However, Sporting Lisbon have also emerged as serious contenders for Endrick's signature, with former Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca reportedly keen on a reunion.

That connection could prove significant, given the improvement Endrick showed during their previous spell together in France.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's previous decision to reject Roma's approach remains another obstacle, with Real Madrid yet to approve a January departure.

Roma can offer Champions League football, a competitive Serie A environment and a tactical system that appears suited to Endrick's attacking qualities.

Whether those advantages outweigh the prospect of competing with Malen for minutes could be crucial if the Italian club succeed in reopening negotiations.

For a player who has started just once for Real Madrid this season, the possibility of playing alongside Roma's leading scorer may be appealing, but any January decision will also depend on how regularly Gasperini can accommodate him.