Sebastian Pocognoli targets Tottenham star for Scotland allegiance switch from England

Scotland Sebastien Pocognoli has admitted Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray is one of two Premier League players he is targeting for a potential allegiance switch from England.

Gray is currently with the England Under-21 squad after working his way through the national team age groups.

Barring any injury issues, the 20-year-old is likely to be part of Lee Carsley's squad for the Under-21 European Championships next summer.

However, progression to the England senior side is far from a foregone conclusion, partly because he is also eligible to represent Scotland.

Gray's father, Andy, represented Scotland at senior level, as did his grandfather, Frank, and his great-uncle, Eddie.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Scotland boss eyeing double allegiance switch

Pocognoli has admitted Gray and Everton's Hayden Hackney are his radar for potential allegiance switches to Scotland, who have not been put off by failing to convince Harvey Barnes to represent the Tartan Army under Steve Clarke.

“With Barnes it was different," Pocognoli said. "I knew before my first camp that he was different.

"The two other lads [Gray and Hackney] are young lads. It’s a long way. But if you wait too long, it might not be the right moment. In a year’s time, we will see.

“Right now, we have players in the squad who are performing well. It will always be up to them to be the priority. "Because we’ve built things and we’ve had time with the ones who are here right now. But we are on it. We are always proactive in all of these situations. "What is very exciting about those two names is that they are young players. That’s interesting. We have to look and manage the situation.” © Iconsport / PA Images

Pocognoli reveals "best way" to convince Gray, Hackney

Everton's Hackney made a couple of appearances for Scotland Under-21 side before going on to feature 13 times for the England Under-21s.

The 24-year-old now has to decide whether he will commit to England or Scotland, with Pocognoli feeling that the best route to convincing players like Hackney is by giving them a project to believe in.

“The best way to convince players is to show good football, show them they can come to us, enjoy it and be successful," the Scotland boss added.

“They have to feel when they leave a top club that they arrive here into top conditions and a top environment. That’s the best publicity we can offer, to show good football.”

Scotland will return to action against North Macedonia this evening, before they conclude the UEFA Nations League league phase with a game against Switzerland on Sunday.