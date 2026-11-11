Preview: Scotland vs North Macedonia - prediction, team news, lineups

Scotland and North Macedonia will clash at Hampden Park on Friday night in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

The hosts are third in the standings with four points, while the visitors are bottom of the table and yet to pick up a single point from four matches.

Match preview

Since replacing long-serving manager Steve Clarke, who stepped down at the end of a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, new boss Sebastian Pocognoli has endured a mixed start to life in charge.

Pocognoli has guided Scotland to just one win from four Nations League fixtures, beating Friday's visitors 2-1, alongside a 0-0 draw with Slovenia, a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland and, most recently, a 2-1 defeat against Slovenia.

Scotland, as a result, sit third in League B Group 1 with four points, leaving them four points above bottom-placed North Macedonia and three points behind second-placed Slovenia in the promotion-playoff place, while leaders Switzerland are out of reach with only two games remaining.

With Scotland hoping to secure a second-placed finish and promotion playoff place, Pocognoli's side will be desperate to secure all three points on Friday to potentially move level with Slovenia, who face Switzerland.

Despite their struggles in the group campaign, including scoring only three goals across four matches, Scotland will draw confidence from their dominant 2-0 win in the reverse fixture against North Macedonia, when they took 25 shots and had seven big chances compared to their opponents' nine shots and zero big chances.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

North Macedonia also head into Friday's encounter enduring a miserable five-game losing streak and 12-game winless run across all competitions.

Adding to their concerning form, North Macedonia have failed to score in 10 of those matches, including each of their last eight outings.

Goce Sedloski, who took charge in December 2025, is, therefore, still searching for his first win as North Macedonia manager, and he will be desperate to finally secure a victory on Friday.

The visitors will have to improve across all areas of the pitch if they are to secure any points, having failed to score and conceded 10 goals in their four Nations League games.

A victory will also be required for North Macedonia to have any chance of avoiding a relegation playoff match, with three points and at least a draw, with Scotland losing both remaining matches and a significant swing in goal difference, needed to climb to third.

Scotland Nations League form:

Scotland form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

L

North Macedonia Nations League form:

North Macedonia form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Scotland are boosted by the return of Scott McTominay, who did not feature in the first four Nations League matches due to undergoing heart surgery.

The midfielder is expected to return straight into the starting 11, providing attacking support for Oli McBurnie, with John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson and Billy Gilmour featuring in midfield.

At the back, Aaron Hickey could start on the right of a back-three, alongside Jack Hendry and Luis Binks, while Ben Gannon-Doak and Andy Robertson provide width from wing-back.

As for North Macedonia, captain Enis Bardhi should start in attacking midfield, with Ljupche Doriev and Dimitar Mitrovski providing support from the wings for striker Elmin Rastoder.

Further back, Eljif Elmas and Jani Atanasov should start at the base of midfield, with Visar Misliu and Anes Meljichi starting in central defence.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Binks; Doak, McGinn, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay; McBurnie

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Ilievski, Meljichi, Misliu, Alioski; Elmas, Atanasov, Mitrovski, Bardhi, Doriev; Rastoder

We say: Scotland 2-0 North Macedonia

Scotland may be enduring a difficult run, but they demonstrated their superiority over the struggling North Macedonia in the reverse fixture and should secure another comfortable win on Friday.

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