International break dates 2027: Full calendar for next year

With a few fans and many critics, the FIFA international break will keep its reserved place in 2027, even without the biggest tournaments for Europeans and South Americans.

Next year maintains the new trend of 2026, which removed one of the breaks for international matches to create a longer period in which four matches can be accommodated instead of two.

Four dates will be set aside for international fixtures, one of them lasting 16 days, called the ‘Super FIFA Window’. All the others will last nine days, as usual. Brazilian football, however, will have one more because of the Women’s World Cup in the middle of the year.

All FIFA international dates in 2027

22-30 March

7-15 June

20 September-5 October

8-16 November

What will national teams play in 2027

© Iconsport / PA Images

The first FIFA window, in the third month of 2027, will feature several decisive fixtures around the world.

In Europe, the quarter-finals of the Nations League will be played, as will the Concacaf edition for the teams of North and Central America. The teams that are eliminated should look for friendlies against South American teams, as in June.

Also in March, Asian teams will begin qualifying for the 2030 World Cup and the 2031 Asian Cup. In Africa, the teams qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played in the middle of the year, when the Concacaf Gold Cup also takes place, will be decided.

The June FIFA window should be almost entirely friendlies, with the exception of the Nations League finals.

In September, South American World Cup qualifiers are expected to begin, although this has not yet been confirmed, and would also occupy the calendar in November. In Europe, countries will play qualification for Euro 2028.

Outside the FIFA windows, there will also be the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled for the start of the year but was postponed to be played between 23 December and 21 January 2028 because of conflicts in the Middle East. European clubs, which will be in the middle of next season, will be affected by the absence of players who will be at the tournament.

England’s 2027 schedule

© Imago / Branislav Racko

England’s calendar in 2027 will be shaped by the Nations League and qualifying for Euro 2028. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in Group A3 with Spain, Croatia and Czechia, and the group winner will go through to the quarter-finals in March 2027.

England still have two group games to play, against Croatia at Wembley on 12 November and away to Spain on 15 November. The Nations League finals are scheduled for 9-13 June 2027, with the host nation yet to be confirmed.

Euro 2028 will be played in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 9 June to 9 July 2028. The qualifying draw takes place in Belfast on 6 December 2026, with fixtures running from March to November 2027 and play-offs in March 2028. As co-hosts, England must still qualify, although UEFA has reserved two automatic places for host nations.

All FIFA international dates until 2030

2028:

20-28 March

29 May-6 June

June/July: Copa America and European Championship

18 September-3 October

13-21 November

2029:

19-27 March

4-12 June

29 September-9 October

12-20 November

2030:

18-26 March

3-11 June

June/July: World Cup

23 September-8 October

11-19 November