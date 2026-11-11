Preview: South Africa vs Kenya - prediction, team news, lineups

South Africa will look to continue their post-World Cup momentum when they host Kenya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, November 13, at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

With the visitors already guaranteed a spot in next year's tournament as co-hosts, only one slot is open for qualification in Group D.

Match preview

South Africa are coming off what was their best-ever display at a World Cup, as they progressed from the group to the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Bafana Bafana seem to be riding that wave of success, as they have won both of their opening AFCON qualifiers in the group.

The men in green and gold have achieved positive results from excellent performances, despite a huge change in their technical team.

Hugo Broos stepped down from his role, opening the door for Pitso Mosimane to return to the helm for his second stint as the national coach.

The players have responded positively to Mosimane, as they are unbeaten under his guidance during his second tenure, with South Africa beating Egypt last time out in an international friendly.

The 1996 AFCON champions are also the most potent side in the qualifying roster, scoring seven goals in two games at an average of 3.5 goals per match.

Having been unbeaten in their only two head-to-heads with Kenya, the hosts are expected to secure three points here and consolidate their position at the top of Group D.

© Iconsport / Mohamed Aly/BackpagePix

Kenya are currently led by former South African forward Benni McCarthy, who is dealing with salary payment issues with his current employers.

Nonetheless, he has stated that he will maintain his professionalism and lead the Harambee Stars to Johannesburg this week.

The visitors have their work cut out for them, especially since they are winless in their opening two fixtures of qualifying, drawing their opener with Eritrea and losing their recent competitive fixture against Guinea.

Their results here have no bearing on their qualification, as they will feature in the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts; however, McCarthy still wants his men to gather momentum in preparation for their home tournament.

Kenya have not scored in five of their last 10 matches, while they failed to bother the scorers in their previous two meetings with South Africa.

McCarthy will have to improve his team's form up front if they are to cause the hosts any issues on Friday.

South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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South Africa form (all competitions):

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Kenya Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Kenya form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Heuler Andrey/ZUMA Press Wire

Mosimane is sweating over the fitness of captain Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, but did mention that he will wait until the very end to see if the doctors will pass them fit.

Themba Zwane was left out of the squad, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi returns to the Bafana Bafana set-up for this double-header with the Harambee Stars.

It is fully expected that Mbokazi slots straight into the centre-back pairing alongside Ime Okon, with Thabang Matuludi and Aubrey Modiba likely to feature on either side of them.

Lyle Foster also earned a call-up after his move to Houston Dynamo, which means Mosimane likely wants to get a look at the former Burnley man.

The good news for the visiting side is the return of their captain Michael Olunga to the side after an injury, with Eric Ouma joining him.

Alpha Onyango was brought in for the injured Manzur Okwaro, but it will be interesting to see McCarthy tinker with his lineup to get a better idea of what his team looks like going forward.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Appollis, Mofokeng, Puthejane; Foster

Kenya possible starting lineup:

Omondi; Onyango, Harper, Odhiambo, Owino; Ochieng, Okwaro, Bajaber, Olunga; Ogam, Obiero

We say: South Africa 2-0 Kenya

South Africa are in a positive space at the moment, having won each of their last three matches in all competitions, and they have never lost a match to Kenya.

The visitors' struggles in the final third has been a sore point for them, and having never scored in a match against Bafana Bafana, it is easy to see the hosts shut Kenya off.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.