PSG and Bayern Munich eye £85m Argentinian winger for summer 2027

Paris Saint-Germain could turn to Portugal to strengthen their attack, with a player who made negative headlines in an incident involving Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

According to information relayed by Portuguese outlet Record, the French capital club are interested in Gianluca Prestianni, a young Argentine winger at Benfica.

Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on his situation. The matter could gather pace in the coming months, even though the reported price tag gives pause for thought: close to £85m (€100m).

Prestianni’s name is not unknown to European football fans, but the forward was mostly at the centre of a fierce controversy last February. During the Champions League play-off between Benfica and Real Madrid, the Argentine was accused by Vinicius Jr of having racially abused him.

The Brazilian winger alerted the referee, leading to a brief interruption of the match. Prestianni denied the accusations. UEFA ultimately sanctioned the player with a six-match ban, three of them suspended, for homophobic behaviour.

Prestianni steps up a level at Benfica

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Since that episode, the 20-year-old has been talked about more for his performances. This season, the Argentina international has particularly convincing numbers in Lisbon colours: he has already scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Benfica.

That return explains why several European heavyweights are starting to take an interest in his profile, including PSG.

Right-footed and able to play on both wings, Prestianni has interesting qualities in tight spaces. His dribbling, quickness and ability to take on his man one-on-one allow him to make a difference in the final metres.

PSG and Bayern Munich are therefore following a player whose stock is rising quickly. But Benfica do not intend to let him go at any price: his valuation could reach £85m (€100m).

£85m: a reasonable gamble for PSG

© Imago / Sportimage

A sum like that inevitably raises questions. Prestianni has obvious potential, but the Argentine has not yet shown he can maintain this level of play over several seasons at the highest European level. His current statistics are impressive, but they will need to be confirmed over time and against top-class opposition.

At PSG, his integration would not be straightforward either. There is heavy competition on the wings, notably Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts.

To win a place in Luis Enrique’s starting XI, the Argentine would need to quickly offer more than a simple ability to beat his opponent. His work rate, his work without the ball and his consistency in attacking decisions would be decisive.

PSG have the means to position themselves for this type of talent, but spending £85m on a player who is still developing would be a risky investment. At that price, Prestianni should already be a safe bet, and not just a particularly appealing prospect.

However, it is not out of the question that the Benfica player could leave for a lower sum in the summer 2027 transfer window.