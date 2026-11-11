Preview: Luxembourg vs Estonia - prediction, team news, lineups

Estonia square off against Luxembourg on Friday evening knowing that victory could guarantee them a top-two spot in UEFA Nations League Group C4.

However, despite sitting bottom of the group, Luxembourg can move level on points with their second-placed opponents with a win in Luxembourg City.

Match preview

Although Iceland were the favourites for this group before it began, it was an evenly-match draw that gave chances to all four nations.

That is how it has panned out, with bottom-placed Luxembourg trailing leaders Iceland by five points with two matches remaining.

Luxembourg began their campaign with a 2-1 victory in Bulgaria, but losing 3-0 at home to Iceland in their following fixture seemingly dented their belief.

Further defeats to Estonia and Bulgaria, without scoring a goal, have extended their losing streak to three games, yet they remain in a position where they could earn a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Jeff Strasser's side remain 21 places above Estonia in the FIFA World Rankings in 101st position, a consequence of having won four of five matches prior to their recent run without success.

© Imago / Bildbyran

However, Estonia are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, a period where they have conceded just the one goal.

While their solitary success in this group is a 1-0 triumph over Luxembourg in the reverse fixture, Jurgen Henn's team have twice held Iceland to low-scoring draws and also shared the spoils with Bulgaria.

If Estonia beat Luxembourg and Iceland win in Bulgaria on Friday, they will be guaranteed a place in the promotion playoffs with one match to spare.

Each of their last three wins on the international stage have been by 1-0 scorelines.

Luxembourg Nations League form:

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

L

L

Estonia Nations League form:

Estonia form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

With Dick Carlson serving a one-match ban for accumulating two yellow cards, Florian Bohnert could move into the middle of the Luxembourg backline.

That would allow captain Laurent Jans to return at right-back after he missed the last two matches due to injury.

Sebastien Thill and Aiman Dardari are alternatives in midfield and the final third if Strasser wants to make further alterations.

There will be at least two changes to the Estonia XI with Marten Kuusk and Robi Saarma not featuring in Henn's squad.

Captain Karol Mets could slot into the back three, while Karel Mustmaa may be introduced into the attack.

Mattias Kait - the only player in the Estonia squad with more than three international goals - is an option to return in central midfield.

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Bohnert, Selimovic, Veiga; Cruz; Natami, V Thill, Dos Santos, Kadamani; Videira

Estonia possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Mets, Paskotsi, Tougjas; Peetson, Palumets, Kristal, Poom, Saliste; Mustmaa, Mannilaan

We say: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia

With Estonia having shown their defensive quality at this level, it will be difficult for Luxembourg to get on the scoresheet. After Estonia beat Luxembourg by the solitary goal in their first meeting in October, we feel that a repeat scoreline could occur here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.