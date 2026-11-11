Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta stance on Piero Hincapie exit now emerges amid Barcelona links

Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is understood to have no intention of allowing the Ecuador international to leave midway through the season.

Despite limited Premier League opportunities so far in 2026-27, the 24-year-old remains an important part of Arsenal's plans.

How do Arsenal feel about selling Piero Hincapie in January?

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According to recent reports, Arsenal have no intention of selling Hincapie during the January transfer window, despite growing interest from the LaLiga giants.

Arteta is keen to maintain two high-quality options in every position as the Gunners compete on multiple fronts, and the versatile defender is viewed as an important part of that strategy.

Hincapie has found opportunities difficult to come by this season, having played just 67 minutes in the Premier League and yet to make a start in the competition.

The former Bayer Leverkusen defender is currently competing with Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back position, but his ability to operate at centre-back also makes him a valuable option.

However, it is also believed that Arsenal would only consider selling him next summer if they could secure an immediate replacement.

The 6-foot defender impressed during his first season at the Emirates, and the expectation is that he will receive more opportunities as the campaign progresses.

Arsenal would be foolish to offload Hincapie

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Allowing Hincapie to leave in January would be a questionable decision, particularly given the number of competitions Arsenal are attempting to navigate.

His versatility is a major asset for Arteta, who can call upon him at either left-back or centre-back without having to significantly alter his defensive structure.

That flexibility could prove especially valuable if Calafiori suffers further fitness problems, while Hincapie's ability to slot into the heart of defence provides another alternative when rotation is required.

Having two reliable options in each defensive position is essential across a demanding campaign, especially with the Gunners pursuing success in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Hincapie may not currently be a guaranteed starter, but that does not mean he lacks an important role. His opportunities should increase as the fixture schedule becomes more demanding heading into a hectic festive period.

Barcelona's interest is understandable, but Arteta would be foolish to weaken his defensive depth midway through the season unless an exceptional replacement opportunity presented itself.