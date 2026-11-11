Preview: Guatemala vs Canada - prediction, team news, lineups

Making their first appearance in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League, Guatemala will host Canada in the opening leg of that tie on Friday at Estadio El Trebol in Guatemala City.

A 1-0 win over Suriname helped the Guatemalans top Group B with seven points, while Canada are one of the top four ranked teams in CONCACAF, earning a bye into the knockout stage as a result.

Match preview

It was a roller coaster of a group stage for Guatemala, but fortunately for them it ended with the Central Americans at the top.

Luis Fernando Tena’s men opened that phase by conceding an injury-time goal in a defeat to Jamaica (3-2) but ended it with an stoppage-time winner versus Suriname.

That victory vaulted them into the Nations League knockout stage for the first time, scoring nine goals along the way, the joint-most for them ever in the League A group phase.

Unfortunately though it came at a cost as the coach will be missing some players for this match due to the post-match altercations in that outing.

Since their heartbreaking defeat on matchday one to the Jamaicans, Guatemala have collected a clean sheet in their last three Nations League affairs, having conceded a combined 14 goals this year before this tournament began.

In their six previous League A encounters at home, this team have yet to lose, while conceding a mere two goals overall during that stretch.

Los Chapines can stretch their unbeaten run against Canada to three matches across all competitions, eliminating them on penalties in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Following their historic run to the last 16 of the World Cup last summer, the Canadians had a solid fall international window.

Jesse Marsch’s men won two of their three friendlies in that window, collecting two clean sheets along the way.

On Friday, they will hope to avoid consecutive international defeats for the first time since the 2024 Copa America, after losing their last international outing to the USA (1-0).

The Canucks boast a 100% away record in the quarter-finals of this tournament, winning at Jamaica in 2023 (2-1) and blanking Suriname on the road a year later (1-0).

They have won their last four internationals when netting the opening goal and have never lost a knockout match in this competition as the visiting team.

Friday will be their second Nations League match on Central American soil, with Les Rouges losing the previous one in the group stage at Honduras in 2022 (2-1).

Guatemala CONCACAF Nations League form:

Guatemala form (all competitions):

Canada form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Because of a post-match confrontation against Suriname, Jonathan Franco and Carlos Estrada will be suspended for three matches, while Oscar Santis is out due to a hamstring strain. Matt Evans netted in the 96th minute to earn them a place in the knockout stage of this competition, his first goal on the international stage, and Nicholas Hagen collected two clean sheets in the group phase. Canadian captain Alphonso Davies is reportedly ready to play according to Marsch, though Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg withdrew with injuries, while Cyle Larin was not selected because of back irritation. Davies can move into a tie for ninth in all-time international goals Friday, while Richie Laryea will draw even with Paul Stalteri for sixth in all-time caps with his next one.

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Yanes, Samayoa, Morales; Lopez, Castellanos, Rosales, Escobar, Rubin, Lom

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Laryea, De Fougeroles, Ivanisevic, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Choiniere, Millar; J. David, Oluwaseyi

We say: Guatemala 0-0 Canada

Even with Davies back, the environment in Guatemala will be difficult for the visitors to navigate, and we expect the Central Americans’ suffocating defence to limit the scoring chances for Canada.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.