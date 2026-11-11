Preview: New Zealand vs India - prediction, team news, lineups

India are set for a tough test on Thursday, when they travel to the Go Media Stadium for an international friendly - their first-ever away game in New Zealand.

The All Whites are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Blue Tigers are looking to follow the winning example set by their alternative squad at the SAFF Championship.

Match preview

Darren Bazeley's New Zealand followed up their group-stage elimination from World Cup 2026 with a three-game unbeaten run, drawing 2-2 with Palestine before triumphing 3-0 against China and on penalties against Panama during the last international break.

However, the All Whites' streak came to an end on October 5, when they were downed 2-1 by Japan in the final of the friendly Kirin Cup.

Captain Chris Wood - the nation's record scorer and appearance holder - assisted Ben Old's equaliser that day, but he was unable to respond when Ritsu Doan netted the winner for the Samurai Blue four minutes after his second-half substitution.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the hosts have never lost to India, most recently running out 2-1 winners in the friendly AIFF Intercontinental Cup in June 2018.

However, this week's clash will be just the second time they have faced the visitors this century, and only the third meeting between the sides throughout history, after first locking horns during a goalless draw in the 1981 edition of the Merdeka Tournament.

New Zealand (88th) are the favourites to come out on top on Thursday due to their 50-superior placement on FIFA's ranking system, though fans may still be cautious considering that Bazeley's team have lost three of their last four matches on home turf.

© Imago / Toyin Oshodi, Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil's India arrive as underdogs but will be keen to test their mettle in a pair of fixtures against an opponent who qualified for the World Cup.

Thursday's friendly in Auckland and Sunday's follow up in Christchurch come as part of a celebration marking 100 years of sporting connection between the nations, and the Blue Tigers' manager called for fans to join them on matchday in his press conference.

“I know there are many Indian fans here in New Zealand - I would request them to come to the stadium and support the team. Their support is important for us, and we will try to give our best on the pitch,” said Jamil.

Another challenge facing the visitors is the fact they are split across two squads, one that is set to take part in these friendlies and another that is currently contesting the 2026 SAFF Championship, the latter of which beat Pakistan 3-2 on November 5.

Beyond that victory by their alternative side, India are heading into this clash on the back of a seven-game winless run in friendlies, including a 6-1 thrashing by Uruguay and a 4-0 hammering by Brazil last month.

New Zealand International Friendlies form:

D

W

W

L

India International Friendlies form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

New Zealand are without right-back Callan Elliot through injury, but the versatile Bill Tuiloma could feature in his absence, joining Nando Pijnaker, Tyler Bindon and James McGarry in defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, captain and record scorer Chris Wood looks set to lead the line, supported from out wide by Dundee United's Jesse Randall and 20-year-old Nathan Walker of Wellington Phoenix, who could make his All Whites debut.

As for India, they have left experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu out of the squad, while centre-back Anwar Ali is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

With that in mind, Vishal Kaith is likely to start between the sticks on Thursday, shielded by a pairing of Bijoy Varghese and Mehtab Singh.

The Blue Tigers are also without midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who is known as Apuia, though Anirudh Thapa could be joined by Lalrinliana Hnamte in the visitors' double pivot.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Tuiloma, Pijnaker, Bindon, McGarry; Rufer; Randall, Garbett, Bayliss, Walker; Wood

India possible starting lineup:

Kaith; Singh Tekcham, Varghese, Me Singh, Mishra; Hnamte, Thapa; Ma Singh, Williams, Kuruniyan; Lalhlansanga

We say: New Zealand 3-1 India

New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites despite featuring a number of young players in their squad, and they will be hoping to deliver a strong showing on home soil.

India will arrive knowing that they are likely to be on the losing side, but that underdog status could inspire them to find the back of the net at least once on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.