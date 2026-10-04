Preview: India vs Uruguay - prediction, team news, lineups

On Tuesday, Uruguay will round off the current international window with a friendly against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Uruguay eased past South Korea in their most recent outing, while India were comfortably beaten in their recent meeting with Brazil.

Match preview

India started the international window with a 1-1 draw against Panama in a game that saw Ryan Williams's opener cancelled out by Omar Valencia's second-half equaliser.

Khalid Jamil's side quickly turned their focus to a high-profile meeting against a team ranked 132 places above them in the FIFA world rankings, five-time world champions Brazil.

Estevao and Pedro grabbed a goal apiece in the first period, before Samuel Lino netted a second-half brace to condemn India to a 4-0 defeat.

As a result, the Blue Tigers have now gone six games without a win since beating Hong Kong 2-1 in the final game of their unsuccessful Asian Cup qualifying bid.

They have failed to score more than one goal in any of those six games, while they have conceded in each of their last 13 internationals.

With that in mind, India have their work cut out to pick up a positive result against a nation ranked 118 places above them in the FIFA rankings, although it will be a useful test in their final outing before the 2026 SAFF Championship starts in November.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Uruguay endured a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw them take just two points from three matches as they suffered a second straight group-stage exit.

The poor campaign marked the end of Marcelo Bielsa's three-year tenure and opened the door for Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan to take charge of the senior side.

Forlan's tenure started with a 3-1 away defeat against Japan, a result that extended the country's eight-game winless run (D5, L3).

Fortunately for Uruguay, their long wait for a win came to an end with an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in Seoul.

Darwin Nunez netted a brace alongside a Giorgian de Arrascaeta effort and an own goal, as Uruguay made it eight wins in 11 head-to-head meetings (D2, L1).

After scoring four goals in a game for the first time in two years, La Celeste will be targeting another free-scoring display in Tuesday's fixture, while they will also want to end a run of five games without a clean sheet.

India International Friendlies form:

L

L

L

D

D

L

Uruguay International Friendlies form:

D

D

L

W

Uruguay form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images

Goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is expected to retain his place ahead of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, who played the second half against Brazil.

Full-backs Jay Gupta and Valpuia are options if Jamil decides to alter his backline for Tuesday's fixture.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Vikram Partap Singh and Mohammed Sanan are among those who could freshen up Jamil's attacking options.

As for Uruguay, they are unable to call upon Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who sustained an ankle injury in the Madrid derby before the international window.

Forlan is likely to make changes in a bid to spread the minutes across the squad, with Santiago Mele, Jose Maria Gimenez, Santiago Mourino and Jan Manuel Sanabria among those who could start.

There may also be starting spots for the likes of Facundo Bernal, Rodrigo Zalazar, Facundo Pellistri and Federico Vinas.

India possible starting lineup:

Singh Sandhu; Valpuia, Varghese, Ali, Gupta; Apuia, Thapa; Partap Singh, Williams, Sanan; M Singh

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Mele; Mourino, Gimenez, Olivera, Piquerez; Bernal, Bentancur; Pellistri, Zalazar, Araujo; Vinas

We say: India 0-3 Uruguay

Even if Forlan makes changes to his starting lineup, Uruguay are a much stronger side on paper than their hosts, and we believe they will showcase the gulf in class by easing to a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.