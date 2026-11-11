Man United chiefs considering 'one option' that could save Michael Carrick from sack

Manchester United have reportedly considered new coaching support as a potential option should they decide against sacking Michael Carrick.

The Man United boss appears to be on the brink of the sack after overseeing one win in 10 Premier League games this season (D5, L4).

While his side staged a late fightback to salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Red Devils are in a precarious position in the Premier League drop zone, with one point separating them from safety.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada will hold a crucial meeting with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday.

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Man United consider alternative option to Carrick sacking

Carrick's future will be the main topic of discussion, with Wilcox and Berrada expected to recommend a change of head coach.

As a result, the writing appears to be on the wall for Carrick, although BBC Sport claims there is one option that could offer the 45-year-old a lifeline.

Instead of sacking their current head coach, Man United's decision-makers could look to add coaching staff to Carrick's backroom team.

Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks is believed to be one option after being linked with a potential role on Carrick's support staff in the summer.

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Why is Danks's appointment unlikely to happen?

Danks previously worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough, but there is surely considerable doubt as to whether he would leave Bayern at this time.

The 43-year-old has recently demonstrated his importance to Bayern after taking charge of first-team duties for the last five games in the absence of Vincent Kompany due to health reasons.

Having spent over two years working alongside Kompany in Germany, there is little reason to suggest he would consider leaving during the season, especially as Bayern have aspirations of challenging on all fronts, including the Champions League.

In truth, the thought of even offering additional coaching support to Carrick suggests that confidence has already been lost in the head coach.

That is why the most likely outcome is for Carrick to depart and Man United to appoint a successor ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on November 22.