Preview: Guatemala vs Suriname - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking a first-ever spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League, Guatemala will take on Suriname at Estadio El Trebol on Monday.

Heading into this final group outing, Suriname lead Group B with seven points, with Guatemala three points behind them in third after the two sides drew 0-0 on Friday.

Match preview

Guatemala have a chance to reach the last eight of this competition, but they need maximum points to have any hope of making that dream a reality.

A win would secure the Central Americans a spot in the knockout phase and put them above Suriname, as the Guatemalans have a superior goal difference.

In theory, what Luis Fernando Tena’s men must do is simple, however, this team have failed to deliver on the final matchday of this tournament time and again.

They have never won their final group outing in League A before, losing in those last two instances 3-0.

That said, they will fancy their chances on home soil, as they are unbeaten in all of their League A matches in Guatemala, including an emphatic 6-0 triumph over El Salvador at Estadio El Trebol on matchday two.

In addition to that, Los Chapines have a 100% record all-time at home versus Suriname, netting three goals in each of those instances.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

For a second successive Nations League campaign, Suriname find themselves with their destiny in their own hands heading into their final group game.

Henk Fraser’s men need only avoid defeat in this outing to secure a spot in the knockout stage, while a Honduras victory over Jamaica would also guarantee their advancement.

A win on matchday four would give them 10 points overall, their highest-ever total in this phase of League A.

Suriname have yet to lose a Nations League affair in the top tier on Central American soil, winning 3-2 at Honduras earlier in this campaign.

Meanwhile, they have won their final group encounters at this tournament in each of the past two seasons, thumping Grenada 4-0 in 2023 before clobbering Guyana 5-1 in their last group fixture in 2024.

Natio are unbeaten in seven of their last eight meetings versus Central American opposition and have avoided defeat in two of their last three games against Guatemala.

Guatemala CONCACAF Nations League form:

Guatemala form (all competitions):

Suriname CONCACAF Nations League form:

Suriname form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Straffon Images

Guatemala could miss Jorge Aparicio on Monday after he suffered a knock on Friday, while Oscar Santis is dealing with a hamstring strain.

Kenderson Navarro replaced Nicholas Hagen between the sticks on matchday three and made eight stops to help his side earn a point, while Rubio Rubin was an unusued substitute.

Fraser introduced five newcomers to the Suriname starting 11 on Friday, including Shaquille Pinas, Shiloh ‘tZand, Denzel Jubitana, Justin Lonwijk and Richonell Margaret.

Etienne Vaessen did not have to make a single stop for the clean sheet in that outing, while Lonwijk is a goal away from equaling Marlon Felter for eighth all-time with the national team.

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Navarro; Herrera, Yanes, Estrada, Morales; Castellanos, Rosales; Munoz, Escobar, Fajardo; Rubin

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Van Gelderen, Abena, Pinas, Leliendal; ‘t Zand, Paal; Jubitana, Lonwijk, Cleonise; Kerk

We say: Guatemala 2-1 Suriname

Playing at home, we believe, will benefit the Guatemalans greatly, and we trust that that atmosphere and their recent form in Guatemala will propel them to a narrow triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.