Man Utd next manager: What Antonio Conte has done in bid to beat Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford job

Antonio Conte is making moves to strengthen his bid to become Manchester United's next manager, as uncertainty over Michael Carrick's future continues.

The ruthless Italian remains on United's shortlist alongside former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, despite reservations within the club about appointing him.

With Carrick expected to leave in the coming days, Conte could now emerge as a serious contender for the imminent Old Trafford vacancy.

Antonio Conte pushing to become next Man Utd manager

© Imago

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, super-agent Pini Zahavi is representing Conte in discussions over the Red Devils job.

The 57-year-old is among the candidates being considered by the United hierarchy, with Zahavi potentially helping to position him for an appointment.

It's believed that Conte remains on the shortlist alongside Pochettino, although there are still some doubts within the club about whether the former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Spurs manager is the right fit.

However, with Carrick expected to depart in the coming days barring an unexpected development, United could soon need to make a decisive move.

Conte boasts an impressive managerial CV, having won six domestic league titles during his career, including the Premier League with Chelsea and Serie A with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

His reputation for demanding intensity, discipline and high standards could appeal to a club looking for a significant change in direction.

Is Antonio Conte exactly what United need?

© Imago

There is an argument that Conte's forceful personality is exactly what United need after another period of instability.

He has a proven ability to transform teams quickly, while his structured tactical approach and preference for physically demanding football could help address some of the weaknesses in United's current side.

Harry Kane, who worked under Conte at Tottenham, previously described the Italian as a "fantastic coach", while his success at Chelsea and across Serie A demonstrates his ability to deliver under pressure.

However, Conte is unlikely to accept the job without significant backing, and that is where United's biggest problem remains.

Whoever replaces Carrick will inherit a lop-sided squad with major holes to fill, so January investment will be essential if the club wants an immediate improvement, rather than simply relying on a change of manager to transform its fortunes.

Conte could certainly shake things up at Old Trafford, but United must be prepared to give him the tools to do so.