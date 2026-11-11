Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick prepares exit with one club favourites, and it's not Arsenal

Endrick is expected to leave Real Madrid again in the January transfer window. A Champions League club has been installed as favourites to land him.

Seven matches played, a single start, one goal and one assist: that is Endrick’s statistical record in the start of this season at Real Madrid.

After a successful loan at Lyon in the second half of last season, the Brazilian striker returned to Real Madrid, but the competition in attack is too great. A departure seems increasingly likely.

Asked about his future on Tuesday, Endrick made no secret of his intention to play more. ‘I don’t know what will happen in January’ - he conceded, before adding: ‘I just want to play, I want to be happy, help my teammates, score goals, provide assists. What happened to me at Lyon, for example, was one of the best things that happened to me in my life, the moment I was happiest, without a doubt.’

© Iconsport / PressInphoto

Endrick looks to leave Real Madrid in January

According to AS, the former Palmeiras player feels good at Real Madrid and gets on well with Jose Mourinho, but he needs to leave to continue his progress. ‘The situation would have to change radically for Endrick not to leave in January’, says the Spanish newspaper.

Currently, less than two months before the January transfer window opens, the Real Madrid player is preparing his departure and looking for a new destination.

A rebound like the one offered by Lyon last winter is being sought, where he would have guaranteed playing time and the chance to play European matches.

Roma are interested in Endrick’s profile, but Sporting represent a formidable competitor in this race. The Portuguese club have already positioned themselves to sign the Brazilian in the second half of the season.

Paulo Fonseca, who had him under his orders at Lyon, has asked for his recruitment.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Sporting the ideal rebound for Endrick

Sporting have everything of the ‘ideal place’ for the 20-year-old, according to AS.

The Portuguese club are playing in the Champions League and currently sit 10th in the league phase, and are therefore well placed to reach the knockout stages. In Lisbon, Endrick would find a club where he knows the manager, with whom he has already performed, and where he also speaks the language.

It should be noted that the striker, who is also on Arsenal’s shortlist, has not yet made a decision and has not ruled out leaving on a permanent transfer, which would guarantee Real Madrid retained control over his future, either through a buy-back clause or the sale of part of his rights.