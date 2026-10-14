Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd board 'split' over Englishman's successor as Antonio Conte 'emerges' on strong Red Devils shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist of Fabian Hurzeler, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte as pressure mounts on head coach Michael Carrick.

The 45-year-old has reportedly been warned he could lose his job as soon as this weekend, after Tuesday’s dismal 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid — which prompted a public rebuke from defender Lisandro Martinez over technical director Jason Wilcox’s failure to strengthen the squad — and extended United’s winless run to five matches in all competitions.

Despite taking more Premier League points than any other side in his first 17 matches in charge last season, Carrick has endured a miserable start to the current campaign.

A frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has left the Red Devils with just one league win and their worst start to a top-flight season in 40 years.

Leeds trip may 'prove decisive' for Carrick

© Imago / Alterphotos

Carrick’s immediate future could hinge on Sunday’s Premier League visit to old rivals Leeds United, with United at risk of going six games without a win.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, pundit Adrian Durham said Carrick's exit already seemed inevitable after a succession of puzzling tactical changes contributed to the defeat in Madrid.

Durham also warned that the hostile atmosphere at Elland Road would pose a stern test for a struggling United side, suggesting another damaging loss could hasten the manager's departure.

United hierarchy 'divided' over Hurzeler, Nagelsmann and Conte

© Iconsport / Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images

Senior figures at Old Trafford are understood to be considering three contrasting candidates should they opt for an immediate change in the dugout.

Technical director Wilcox is reportedly backing Brighton manager Hurzeler, who could become the club’s first permanent German manager after leading the Seagulls to third in the Premier League table with four wins in six matches and knocking United out of the EFL Cup in September.

However, luring him away from the Amex Stadium could prove costly, with Hurzeler having signed a contract extension until 2029 in May.

Nagelsmann and Conte, meanwhile, are both available to take charge straight away, with director Christopher Vivell said to favour the ex-Bayern and Germany boss, who left his role as Germany boss after the side’s last-32 World Cup exit to Paraguay.

Conte has been without a job since leaving Napoli by mutual consent in May after two seasons in Naples, where he won the Serie A title in 2024-25.