Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery plotting huge January double swoop as 'dream' target named

Aston Villa are preparing for a huge January transfer window, with manager Unai Emery keen to strengthen two key areas of his squad.

The Midlands outfit are prioritising additions in both central midfield and goal, with Gabriel Sara and Santiago Beltran among the names under consideration.

However, Emery also remains interested in a more ambitious attacking addition, with Atletico Madrid maestro Alex Baena continuing to feature on Villa's radar.

Who are Aston Villa targeting in the January transfer window?

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Villa's most concrete interest concerns Galatasaray midfielder Sara, who has been on their shortlist since the summer as a potential successor to Youri Tielemans.

The Turkish club are reportedly open to offers starting at around £33m, although sources suggest a fee closer to £25m could be enough to secure the Brazilian.

Sara's previous experience in English football with Norwich City, combined with his impressive performances in Turkey, makes him an attractive option for Emery.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are also monitoring his situation.

Villa are also considering a move for River Plate goalkeeper Beltran, with the 22-year-old having been recommended by the club's scouting department.

The Argentine is viewed as a potential squad addition behind first-choice Zion Suzuki, although the South American giants are attempting to extend his contract and include a significant release clause.

Why Alex Baena remains a dream signing for Unai Emery

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While Sara and Beltran appear to be more realistic January targets, Baena remains an exciting - and 'dream' - possibility for Emery.

The Atletico midfielder previously worked under the Villa boss at Villarreal, and his quality as a World Cup-winning Spain international would represent a major addition in the final third.

However, attracting Baena will be considerably more difficult than pursuing their other targets.

The LaLiga side are reluctant to sell midway through the season, while any deal is expected to cost well over £60m. Arsenal, Bayern Munich and several other major European clubs are also interested, making competition rather fierce.

A January move therefore appears unlikely, with the summer representing a more realistic opportunity, but even then, it could be difficult for Villa to pull off.

Baena would undoubtedly be an ambitious signing for the Villans, but Emery may have to settle for addressing his immediate squad needs before attempting to land his main man.